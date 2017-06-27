TOP STORIES
Making Our Commercial Transport Operators Safer On The Road: Vivo Energy Provides Defensive Driving Training
Kumasi, 27th June, 2017 – Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive licensee of the Shell brand in Ghana, has once again demonstrated its commitment to road safety by organising a three-day defensive driving training for over 200 commercial transport operators in the Ashanti region.
The training, which was organised in collaboration with the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), falls under Vivo Energy Ghana’s broader road safety programme dubbed My Road Safety, My Life.
Facilitators of the training from the NRSC, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) and the Ghana Red Cross Society took turns to educate the transport operators on proper maintenance culture; the effect of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and first aid.
As part of the training, three alcohol meters were also presented to the management of the transport unions to prevent drunk-driving by the drivers.
Addressing the participants on behalf of the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mrs. Shirley Tony Kum, the Corporate Communications Manager, saidthat although some accidents are unforeseen and uncontrolled, others are avoidable and the impact can be minimised.
“This can be achieved through a conscious effort, and regular investment, in road safety education – and this is why Vivo Energy Ghana continues to partner the National Road Safety Commission and other road safety stakeholders to educate, sensitize and provide the needed tools and logistics to ensuring that innocent lives are saved on our roads.” he said.
The Ashanti Regional Manager of the NRSC, Mr. Samuel Asiamah,said that over 80 lives have been lost through accidents in the Ashanti Region this year through road crasheswhich results is devastation and tragedy for the affected families."
“The NRSC together with the relevant stakeholders will continue to conduct training programmes for commercial transport operators to reduce road accidents. It is in this regard that we commend Vivo Energy Ghana for their continuous support to the commission to carry out its mandate.”
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Nana Nimako Bresiamha, on behalf of the drivers, also showed his appreciation for the training and urged the drivers to make road safety their top priority to reduce accidents.
The Chairman of the occasion, Nana Odei Nsiah Akodanpah II, the Chief of Atwima Afancho requested for more of such trainings to equip the drivers with the requisite skills.
