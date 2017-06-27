TOP STORIES
Product And Services Exhibition At YAWC 2017
Organisers of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2017 would like to inform local and international corporate organisations and the general public ofavailable spaces for exhibition atthe Young African Women Congress (YAWC) 2017 to be held in Accra, Ghana from 23rd to 27th July, 2017.
The Young African Women Congress (YAWC) is an initiative of the Gender Desk of ExLA Group. YAWC 2017 marks the second edition of the annual event which brings together young women within the age limits of 18 to 40 years across the continent of Africa and the diaspora to discuss issues pertinent to women/girls’ development.
The congress is scheduled over a 5-day span featuring distinguished women leaders from various sectors of Africa and Latin America.
Activities within the period will include Keynote Presentation, Panel Discussions, Group Brainstorming Sessions, Career Fairs, Personal Perspectives, Presentation of Projects, Pitching, Culture Night and a Tour among others.
A Pan African event, YAWC is the biggest platform in Africa perfectly designedwith opportunities to promote products and servicesand to strike lasting business deals.By joining the 2017 edition of YAWC, corporate organisations can take advantage of the numbers by positioning themselves amongour teeming participants, accomplished speakers and distinguished guestsfor each session to showcase their products and services, engage prospective clients, and create new businesses. With well positioned pavilions, ratescan be tailored to suit the budget of individual organisations.
Interested entities can find out more on www.yawcafrica.org about how exhibiting at YAWC 2017 can help them reach their audience or contact +233 246 48 9782 for further details.
