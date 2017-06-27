TOP STORIES
KNUST student wins $7500 TEN Ghana Elevation Pitch Contest
Ivy Barley, a student of KNUST has won $7500 in the TEN Ghana Elevator Pitch Contest after convincing the members of the jury with her business idea.
The TEN Ghana Elevator Pitch is an initiative by TEN Ghana to reward young entrepreneurs who have the best business ideas and wish to penetrate the Ghanaian market.
Founder and CEO of the TEN Ghana project, Kelvin Peter Atuguba, revealed that all young entrepreneurs will be given the needed support to ensure that they remain relevant to the Ghanaian market.
He said, “Our main aim is to see these small start-ups to become highly competitive and also break grounds in the world of business, science and technology.”
The contest saw 150 young entrepreneurs pitch their ideas on the best reason(s) why their business idea was convincing enough for the job market. Out of these startups, only 10 were able to make it to the finals out of which the student from KNUST turned first.
The deputy minister for business development, Efua Asabea-Asare, reiterated her ministry’s commitment to ensuring that young entrepreneurs are given the needed financing to expand in Ghana’s competitive job market.
“Our doors are always open to you. You are the reason why my ministry exists so kindly feel free to engage us with your business pitches so we see how best we can be of help to you,” she assured.
The contest comes in the wake of government’s quest to put an end to the gaping effect of unemployment in the country, a menace which still stands around 48 percent as at the end of 2016.
