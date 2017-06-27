TOP STORIES
Is Your Prostate In Good Health?
Are you waking up more than once during the night to urinate?
Do you have to go frequently during the day?
Do you void a small amount and then need to go again soon after?
Do you have to strain and push to release?
Does it take a long time to get your flow going?
Does it hurt sometimes when you do go?
Do you dribble after you go more and more?
Did you have a sudden feeling of blockage and then finally you could go?
Do you have pain in the pubic bone region?
Does it hurt in that region after you ride a bike?
Is there occasional blood spotting in your urine?
Are you struggling to get erections?
Have you had a reaction in the prostate region after taking a new medication or anti-histamine? or a sudden hesitancy or worse?
Have you had a sudden complete blockage that finally released a bit at a time?
Has it burned when you pee?
If you answer "yes" to any of these questions, then you can suspect you may have signs of a prostate trouble.
Of course, there may be other contributing factors like extra stress or a reaction to a food or a cold remedy but besides the prostate, a bladder infection can cause a reaction that affects your urination.
A prostate examination will help answer these questions so you know what is happening. At that point, you will need to learn a lot more about your options because conventional medicine's treatments for a prostate problem, assuming that is the case, have very marked side effects that doctors tend to minimize.
International Prostate Symptom Score
The International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) is an international questionnaire. The IPSS questions will help you assess the severity of your prostate symptoms and help you identify signs of enlarged prostate gland. Answer each question honestly, and then total your score at the end.
Incomplete emptying: Over the past month, how often have you had the sensation of not emptying your bladder completely after you have finished urinating?
0 = not at all
1 = less than 1 time in 5
2 = less than half the time
3 = about half the time
4 = more than half the time
5 = almost always
Frequency: Over the past month, how often have you had to urinate again less than 2 hours after you finished urinating?
0 = not at all
1 = less than 1 time in 5
2 = less than half the time
3 = about half the time
4 = more than half the time
5 = almost always
Intermittency: Over the past month, how often have you stopped and started again several times when urinating?
0 = not at all
1 = less than 1 time in 5
2 = less than half the time
3 = about half the time
4 = more than half the time
5 = almost always
Urgency: Over the past month, how often have you found it difficult to postpone urination?
0 = not at all
1 = less than 1 time in 5
2 = less than half the time
3 = about half the time
4 = more than half the time
5 = almost always
Weak stream: Over the past month, how often have you had a weak urinary stream?
0 = not at all
1 = less than 1 time in 5
2 = less than half the time
3 = about half the time
4 = more than half the time
5 = almost always
Straining: Over the past month, how often have you had to push or strain to begin urination?
0 = not at all
1 = less than 1 time in 5
2 = less than half the time
3 = about half the time
4 = more than half the time
5 = almost always
Nocturia: Over the past month, how many times did you most typically get up to urinate from the time you went to bed until the time you got up in the morning?
0 = never
1 = once
2 = twice
3 = thrice
4 = 4 times or more
5 = 5 times
Results / Signs of Enlarged Prostate
Enter your total score here ________
Results are classified as:
0 - 7 (mildly symptomatic)
8 - 19 (moderately symptomatic)
20 - 35 (severely symptomatic)
An additional question is how bothersome are your symptoms?
Bother Score: This helps assess your perceived quality of life due to your urinary symptoms, and the score ranges from 0 (delighted) to 6 (terrible).
How would you feel if you were to spend the rest of your life with your urinary condition just the way it is now?
0 = Delighted
1 = Pleased
2 = Mostly satisfied
3 = Mixed
4 = Mostly dissatisfied
5 = Unhappy
The following is standard medical approach to your signs of prostate problems.
"The IPSS is used globally and is based on both the presence and severity of signs of enlarged prostate. Its purpose isn't to be used alone. In combination with other tests, the IPSS can help determine the stages of BPH for patients. These stages are:
The above conclusions are what your urologist will recommend. I would suggest you learn the causes of your signs of enlarged prostate.
Of course, this is not for everyone. Most readers will choose the mainstream way. Sadly, you may discover there is a high price to pay of unwanted side effects like impotence or incontinence.
Your signs of a problem with the prostate should be a wake up call to improve your health and do what it takes so you can avoid these undesirable consequences of modern treatments, which includes laser and robotic surgeries.
Did you know that despite their claims, they do not have a better outlook than the traditional TURP operations? There are evidence based alternative treatments for your prostate troubles also. Do not be deceived by these very highly-promoted and profitable methods.
Conclusion: What To Do
Now you know whether your signs of enlarged prostate are serious and whether you should get them checked out so that you know where you stand.
Raphael Nyarkotey Obu: PhD
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
