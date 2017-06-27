TOP STORIES
How To Find Your Big Money Idea!
Many are trying to find that big money idea that will give them a big financial break. This secret idea would propel them into financial abundance and worldwide fame. Where would one find such an idea?
The real problem isn’t coming up with a great idea, but coming up with a good one. Some good ideas can ends up being “Big Money Ideas” because all it takes is one good idea to turn around your life.
Here are three questions that can help you in your search:
Hobbies and Interests
The first place to look for your big money idea is not out there, it is inside you. What is your passion? What do you like doing? What are your hobbies and interest in life? It is easier to succeed in areas you are passionate about than other areas. You are more likely to be more creative and much more motivated in the areas of your interest.
Some of you might be thinking ‘I don’t have a hobby.’ Perhaps ask yourself this question ‘What would you like to do if you did have more time?’ You may not have a hobby right now but keep searching. Try many things. Maybe you don’t get to these things right now.
At times you may have a good hobby but you cannot find an easy way to make money. Keep exploring. After all, the first thing is to be good and create a track record in your hobby.
Life Experiences And Achievements
God has made us the way we are for a purpose and our life journeys have created treasures hidden deep inside. You next big money idea lies within your gift, talents, life experiences and achievements. God has brought you up to this point for a reason. Think carefully about your abilities. What are you naturally good at? What have you been trained at? What experience do you have? In what areas have you achieved exceptionally? Those are the areas your next big money idea will come from.
Now think about some significant problems you might have solved in your life or for someone. Sometimes it’s stuff that you help someone get rid of, and gave you bad memories. But guess what, many people may be willing to pay you to do it again! You are their hero.
SolvingPeople’s Problems
The world is filled with challenges. Even within our communities there are problems. All this means that people are desperate for solutions and they are willing to pay to get the solutions. Finding solutions to problems creates a platform of vast opportunities. This is where your next big money idea will come from.
