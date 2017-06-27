TOP STORIES
Abronye DC On The Loose....'No NPP Elder Can Stop Me'
Maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser, Kwame Baffoe popularly called Abronye DC has stated that he will be unstoppable in unleashing salvos if he is continuously provoked by persons believed to be supporters of Lord Commey.
“No elder in NPP can stop me from going haywire if by the close of today Kwabena Amoako does not come out to retract and apologise for the denigrating comments he made about me. NPP is not heaven for me”, he disclosed on Accra-based Okay Fm.
Abronye DC’s outburst follows warnings issued by a member of the Greater Accra Regional Organizers of the NPP for him to stop drawing Lord Commey into his shady deals threatening to expose him if he persisted.
“He took his disrespect to Kan Dapaah but we are warning him not to take his matter to Lord Commey”, he warned.
But Abronye DC said he will not be kowtowed into submission asking the said Kwabena Amoako to retract his comments or he will go all out and attack him to also affect Lord Commey who is the Director of Operations at the Presidency.
“I am giving him up to the close of today to either retract or I will go after him. No elder in the party can stop me tomorrow. We will start the attacks from your network because I have not mentioned Lord Commey’s name in all my interactions. If he has gone to take a contract to speak for Lord Commey then he is doing him a disservice”, he stated.
He advised him to return the GHS200 cedis he received to speak for someone saying he is prepared to face him squarely.
“I have been quiet but he is forcing me to talk and everyone will hear about us tomorrow. If he is prepared then I am also prepared for him because he is forcing me to talk”, he threatened.
