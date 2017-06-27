TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Law Student dares Akufo-Addo to return Gitmo detainees
President of the Students Representative Council at the Ghana School of Law is daring President Akufo-Addo to return the two ex-Guantanamo Bay detainees who were brought into Ghana by the John Mahama administration.
Samuel Gyamfi describes the stance taken by the New Patriotic Party then in opposition against the former government’s decision to accept the ex-detainees, Khalid al-Dhuby and Mahmoud Omar Bin Atef, as political suicide.
The Supreme Court last week unanimously ruled the bringing into the country of the detainees without parliamentary approval, was illegal and asked for parliamentary ratification.
But speaking on Nhhyira FM’s “ Kuro Yi mu Nsem ” program, the spokesperson for the former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu, doubts if President Akufo-Addo who was against the ex-detainees' stay in Ghana will have the will to return them.
According to him, Ghanaians are awaiting President Akufo-Addo’s next move on the two.
He maintained, any attempt by President Akufo-Addo to seek parliamentary ratification for Khalid al-Dhuby and Mahmoud Omar Bin Atef will mean double standards on the part of the president
