modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Egyptian warplanes hit arms convoy from Libya: army

AFP
42 minutes ago | Egypt
A handout picture released by the Egyptian defence ministry on February 16, 2015 shows a fighter jet landing at an undisclosed location in Egypt following air strikes in Libya. By HO (EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/AFP/File)
A handout picture released by the Egyptian defence ministry on February 16, 2015 shows a fighter jet landing at an undisclosed location in Egypt following air strikes in Libya. By HO (EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - Egyptian warplanes struck a convoy of 12 vehicles about to be driven across the border from Libya carrying weapons and ammunition, the military said on Tuesday.

The military said in a statement that it had acted on "intelligence indicating a number of criminal elements had gathered to cross the border into Egypt using a number of four-wheel-drive vehicles".

An official in the armed forces told AFP the vehicles had been on the move from Libya.

Air force units found "the hostile targets, confirmed their coordinates and dealt with them for more than 12 hours," the military said, without specifying when the raids were carried out.

"The operation led to the targeting and destruction of 12 four-wheel-drive vehicles carrying quantities of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials," it added.

The official Facebook page of Egypt's military spokesman published a video showing warplanes taking off on the mission, as well as footage from the air of vehicles being struck.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival authorities and militias battling for control of the oil-rich country.

Egypt has repeatedly expressed concern over militants crossing into its territory from Libya to conduct attacks.

In a speech last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said setbacks by the Islamic State group in Syria were driving its fighters to try to relocate to Libya and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

Last month, Egypt launched air strikes against "terror camps" in Libya in retaliation for a deadly attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt, saying the assailants had been trained there.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Egypt

TOP STORIES

Dirty fuel sale: Interdict BOST MD – Minority

40 minutes ago

NPP Organisers Want District NADMO Posts

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be.

By: Daniel J. Boorstin quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line