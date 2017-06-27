TOP STORIES
National Theatre To Roar With Laughter At National Science And Maths Quiz Drama
The current uproar of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is not dying yet. Nyansapo Productions, in partnership with National Theatre, is set to take it even a step further with more suspense and laughter.
Come Saturday, 8th July, 2017, National Theatre will bubble with another exciting and rib cracking play entitled "National Science and Maths Quiz".
Strictly comical with a touch of educational elements and moral lessons, #NSMQ will leave patrons all gay. First show is at 4.00pm and second show is at 8.00pm. Tickets are going for Ghc60 single and Ghc100 double.
This event is powered by Unibank and supported by Club Minerals, Afro Nations and Food 101.
Like Nyansapo's famed productions, Gallery of Comedies and Flagstaff House, the play "National Science and Maths Quiz" is one comedy blast with a bizarre plot. It constitutes of intellectual comedy strips and humongous funny punchlines that would keep you on the edge of your seat.
The play will feature Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez a.k.a Sarkodie Acheampong Auntie Mary,
Prof. Delong, Robert Komla Mensa Ahlijah, Pearl Korkor Darkey and the sensational comedy duo ‘2 idiots’ – General Ntatia & Dr. So.
#NSMQ is set to quench the seemingly insatiable desire for laughter. Brace yourself for a non stop laughter.
Come rep your school. You can't afford to miss this electifying performance!
