Mr. Baako Is Nabbed In The Web Of NPP Shenanigans' Nap!
In the contest of wits only good player of the game carries the day. Also it goes without saying that when you dine with the devil the handle of the spoon must be very long. Because when you are caught by the devil, if you live to tell the story definitely your life will inevitably never be the same.
It is a fact that politicians are apparently professional tricksters. Of course we are aware that it is extremely difficult to change people's mindsets and habits of doing things. This human nature of being is evident in every society and that of Ghana is no exception. When it comes to Ghanaian politics, apart from smaller political organizations two major political parties stand out: 1 is New Patriotic Party ( NPP ) the other National Democratic Congress (NDC).
It is constitutional franchise for any Ghanaian to be ardent and hardcore custodian of the values or ideals of any party. In the mainstream media landscape, many media houses, panelists, hosts including cross section of Ghanaian journalists are largely partisan. But it is incumbent on journalists, irrespective of political ideology, to provide constructive information to the audience. Rather, the work of journalists is the mirror of his credibility.
As l said earlier that politicians depend largely on gimmickry to get the message across. That is why journalists have to depend on their independent work in other to avoid being used by politicians. Especially when the journalist carries him/herself out as public opinion intellectual. Nevertheless some journalists still fall to politicians' trap.
That was exactly what happened to Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the editor-in-chief of The New Crusading Guide. Mr. Baako has been a mug or sap in NPP stance in Gitmo 2 saga. Am surprised that Mr. Baako who is raved by large portion of Ghanaians as veteran journalist didn't foresee NPP then in opposition was just deceiving the electorates.
It doesn't take rocket scientist to figure out that it was just politically proper or wise for NDC administration led by Mahama to consult or brief the stakeholders on national political terrain. NDC did just that prior to the arrival of Gitmo duo with Yemeni origin in early January 2016.
Now, the blustery talk or long tale in tone with his staunch allegiance to NPP is not of that of crosspatch or sourpuss. Or is it? One of such irrelevant and unnecessary utterance of the veteran journalist is: "Even if my mother is made the flagbearer of NDC, l will not vote for it"
By then, is very revealing in Gitmo 2 saga is, the veteran journalist was not briefed by apparatchiks of NDC. And subsequently by his NPP counterpart hence his stance of 'constitutional breach.' Those that were briefed had different view on the issue. For instance Mr. Franklin Cudjoe's position is quite different because he was consulted previously
At worse, Mr. Baako was unable to read Supreme Court verdict accordingly. He then used the verdict to sing his old version of anti-NDC chorus. It was just obvious political game that instead of NPP going first to parliament and later procced to court if indeed there breach of constitution. Two individuals decided to do NPP's constitutional work. Per my estimation, Supreme Court verdict would have been cear-cut if 1 : The terms were indeed that was constitutional violation and their immediate expulsion from Ghanaian territory. 2 : Dimiss the case of unconstitutionality brought before it with recommendation to ratify the deal Mahama administration had with US counterpart in parliament
But upholding the unconditionality suit while making recommendations for ratification in parliament is ambiguous. I believe Supreme Court did that to sustain the egos of the complainants. The fact that there is room for parliamentary ratification (legalize) throws doubt on the claim of unconstitutionality. Irrespective of whichever way this is mirrored, there is high probability that the duo won't be returned
As usual Mr. Baako was relentless on his anti-NDC rhetoric. Until his NPP whose current leadership, Nana Addo and Gloria Akufo (both lawyers) told him that NDC apparently didn't breach the constitution and that there was not need for parliamentary approval of the Gitmo 2 deal. "I find it difficult to understand NPP now-in-power turnaround or uturn" Mr. Baako said.
Mr. Baako was completely overwhelmed by NPP's pre-electioneering gimmicks. The curious aspect of this episode is that Mr. Baako has the primary objective of passing on information onto us. Before then he must get it right in that sometimes theory and practice aren't the same.
Finally, this short story will help shape up things: Those days when l was learning how to drive, l was told that the horn is solely sounded to prevent accidents and nothing else. At point in time, at the traffic light, the driver in the front car wasn't paying attentive to the traffic light. As it was about to turn red again, l had no option than to honk it. Because getting out of my car to warn the car in front would have been dangerous and preposterous, even with bigger fine.
The veteran journalist would have drawn the "constitutionality conclusions" from the 59 countries's intakes of Gitmos detainees. Despite having similar anti-terrorism laws!
You can contact the author through [email protected] or www.facebook.com/ Agobodzo Richard
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
