School Children Asked to Embrace ICT Studies
Anaji (W/R), June 27, GNA - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PrintAid Foundation, a printing firm in Accra, Mr. Coby Asmah, has appealed to school children to embrace Information, Communication, Technology (ICT) studies in a bid to fit into a sophisticated and technologically biased world.
According to him, 'it has therefore become imperative to rethink of how we respond to learning needs of the time'.
He said the whole world had gone digital hence it was incumbent on school children to take advantage of new possibilities that come with these opportunities.
Mr. Asmah gave the advice when he presented 15 sets of DELL computers with accessories to the Nest School Complex at Anaji in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.
This is the second school within the metropolis in a series of donations to 10 schools across the country after the presentation of 10 computers to the Charity Amoah Memorial School at Adeintem in Takoradi.
Mr. Asmah said the Foundation seeks to ensure that ICT was integrated into the curriculum to ensure that the future generation succeeded in taking over the leadership of the country.
This goal, he said, would be realized through the development of intervention projects that provided essential support to children especially the girl-child and the under-privileged who had no access to relevant formal education.
He said through a number of projects such as the Children's Writing Project, PrintAid has implemented several initiatives aimed at improving access to quality education for children.
Mr. Asmah noted that 'there is a leadership crisis in Africa that requires bold and practical effort to alleviate, which had resulted in continued poverty of millions of men, women and children'.
The causes of this crisis, he observed, were numerous but high among them was the fact that many African countries lack broadly shared vision of the future that blended the demands of globalization and local values.
Receiving the computers, the Head of the School, Mrs. Georgina Baiden, thanked the Foundation for the gesture.
She said 'reading maketh a man' and appealed to the school children to use the computers to do research that will enhance their academic work.
Mrs. Baiden said the school emerged the best in the Western Region in last year's BECE results and would continue to aspire to greater heights.
She appealed to the Foundation to publish more of stories written by the students in their Crayon magazine to inspire them and appealed to the students to make use of the computers and grow to become responsible leaders in future.
