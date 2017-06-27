TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Karpowership Ghana supports Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations
Accra, June 27, GNA - Karpowership Ghana, has made donations to about 200 Muslim households in the Tema New Town Community, as part of its activities to celebrate this year's Eid-ul-Fitr.
The donation included food items such as rice, oil, canned fish and beverages.
Presenting the items to the community, the Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership, Miss Sandra Amarquaye, explained the initiative was part of Karpowership's efforts to support the community in which it operated.
'Karpowership understands that Eid-Ul-Fitr festival is an important event on the Muslim calendar. We know it is a time to show love and goodwill towards one another, thus we are here to celebrate with you in the new season of love and brotherliness,' Miss Amarquaye added.
Receiving the items, the Imam of Tema New Town, Sheik Abdallah Umar Ibn Abubakar, thanked Karpowership and extolled them for exhibiting the tenets of love at such a time.
'We are grateful for this kind gesture and we believe many households will have reason to celebrate during this Ramadan,' he said.
Miss Amarquaye said Karpowership Ghana Company Limited is a socially responsible company that is committed to giving back to the community.
Since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in several projects in the Tema Manhean community, such as providing bursary for brilliant but needy students and adopting and fully furnishing a computer laboratory.
As a strategic partner, Karpowership says it was committed to Ghana's development and will continue to provide all Ghanaians with reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity.
GNA
