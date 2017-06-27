TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Being A Single Parent In Our Part Of The World Is One Of The Most Grueling Tasks
Mothers often are the primary caretakers in the single-parent family in Ghana.Fathers are known to be heads of any family and are charged with the responsibility to protect, love and ensure the upkeep of their families.
Over the years, some fathers have shunned their responsibilities and left the task on the women. Many of whom are now the breadwinners of their families. Statistics from the Social Welfare of the Women and Juvenile Unit (WAJU), in Ghana showed the number of fathers said to be irresponsible keeps rising each year.
A total of 10,098 cases of fathers either misbehaving themselves or behaving irresponsibly were received between 2016 and the first half of this year.
This has left many mothers whose dreams were to see their children climb the educational ladder to the highest level shattered since there is no support.
As part of her social responsibilities, Ama Nupe Demuyakor,a graduate from the University of Ghana and currently a final year law student at the Wisconsin International University,Law Faculty has taken upon her self to empower street mothers through her foundation.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Rossy of Razzonline.com,Ama Nupe Demuyakor who is the Founder and project coordinator of Nupez Foundation & family Affairz,accentuated that:
“'Nupez Foundation & Family Affairz’ is a none profitable organization which seeks to address the need of Street mothers…We take street mothers and enroll them into a vocation…we put their kids in school so that they can concentrate on the learning the skill…We also try to give them monthly allowance to keep them concentrating on their skill;this is because these are people who think about their immediate needs and then they think about what they will eat so when you put them under training and you don’t provide them with their basic needs they would end up going back to the streets”,Ama opined
Ama delineated further that,ever since Nupez Foundation & Family Affairz' commenced this project in November 2016,three street mothers have been enrolled on the project but want to expand it’s tentacles which involves huge sums of money.
As a single mother, Ama then took the opportunity to appeal to cooperate bodies, the general public, the government, individuals etc to be a part of the project by supporting in kind or in cash.
