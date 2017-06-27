TOP STORIES
LOVE KILLS SLOWLYBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Thank God Muslim Youths Have Heeded Calls For Discipline During Eid Celebrations
Muslim youths in Ghana deserve commendation for keeping coolheads during the Eid al Ftr celebrations marking the end of the Ramadan.As the day for the Ramadan festival on June 26[which was a holiday], was beckoning, many people thought we would, as usual experience explosive celebrations. However, the day has come and gone peacefully.
Muslims of all ages came out in their numbers to offer thanks to the Almighty for guiding them to fast for a month.They also prayed for the forgiveness of their sins and for good health and prosperity in the coming years.
For the first time in Accra and the other cities and urban areas, Muslims, men and women, young and old, moved quietly to the prayer grounds to pray in congregations and returned home quietly. Information gathered by us indicates that although they made merry, those Muslims who moved in vehicles did not toot horns unnecessarily, to disturb the peace of the people on the streets.
Those youths who also rode on motor bikes in their numbers comported themselves to the surprise of onlookers who expected to see the usual rowdy behavior from the youths. We must give thanks to the Almighty for touching the hearts of the youth to turn a good leaf and change their activities for the better.
The parents of the youths also deserve praise for constantly advising them against rowdiness during and after Eidcelebrations. TheNational and Regional Chief Imams and Islamic scholars, who preach regularly against extremism in all mosques and on radio and television in Ghana also deserve commendation for their efforts.
A careful study of the situation indicates that, Muslim youths in Ghana are heeding to the advice to stay focused with tenets of Islam which requires them to adhere to discipline and peaceful coexistence with all Ghanaians. They deserve commendation. Apart from the Ghana Police Service and Regional Ministers the President Nana Akufo Addo has decided to help by adding his voice to those offering advice to the youth. After cautioning theyouthto celebrate the Eid in moderation,the President, admonished different Muslim sects to unite and ward off persons who try to infiltrate their religion with Islam-like ideas that end in radicalism.This advice is appropriate at this time when the youth can be swayed by agents of Muslim extremists some of whom are operating close to us in Ghana.
Addressing hundreds of Muslims at the Black Star Square in Accra to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr, the President reminded the Shia, Ahlu-sunna, Tijaniyya, and Ahmadiyya to come together as one. After all they all follow the main tenets of Islam observing the five pillars of Islam and praying five times a day.
He urged all Ghanaian Muslims to be wary of ideologists who may provide a beautiful religion like Islam for selfish ends,
He advised Muslims to follow the injunction of Islam thus “And hold fast, all together, by the rope which Allah (stretches out for you), and be not divided among yourselves.
The National Chief Imam reechoed his advice to all Muslims to remain united and adhere to the doctrines of Islam.
In a speech read on his behalf the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, urged Muslims to maintain the culture of self-discipline they observed during the fasting period staying away from food and drink for a month.
He noted that Ghana has attained enviable reputation as a peaceful nation and therefore admonished Muslims and non-Muslims to continue to behave responsibly and obey laws of the country wherever they find themselves.
The pieces of advice given by the President the National and Regional Chief Imams are timely. The nation must intensify the counselling service by educating children and youth in schools and neighborhoods to live disciplined lives at all times.
Executive Director eanfoworld for sustainable development
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Alhaji Alhasan Abdulai
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Feature Article