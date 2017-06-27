TOP STORIES
Back From The Dead: Discovering A Universal Cure To All Diseases
Death is the cessation of all biological functions that sustain a living organism. What happens after death has been left to various interpretations. Some which are scientifical based and other which are based on sociological ideologies.
However the underlining similarity is the absence of life from the perspective of the living. Mankind has been on a life long journey of discovering cures to all diseases. Some cures have been developed for some diseases while for others it is either impossible or progressively slow to develop.
There is however an emerging phenomenon which present the scientific world with the opportunity to researcher and discover a possible universal cure to all human diseases that have been identified or yet to be identified. When an individual dies all biological process which sustains life ceases to function. Human cells within the body cease to perform their functions.
The cells can die as a result of chemical and environmental agents. This is known as unplanned cell death or necrosis. Alternatively a cell can also be genetically programmed to die and this known as Apoptosis. The secret to discovering universal cure to all diseases is by initiating an international research project into the phenomena of near death experiences.
Near death experience is associated with death or impending deaths. There are valid accounts of individuals around the world who have died and came back to life. The current researches that focus on near death experiences are mainly focused on giving opportunity for people who had near death experience to share what they went through.
However there is the need for a shift in the objectives associated with researches conducted with near death experiences. On February 2nd 2006 Anita Moojami who had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2002 went into coma. After 30 hours of being in coma she came back to consciousness and her cancer disappeared and all her organs that were damaged got full restored without any clinical explanation.
There are many accounts of people who have died from sicknesses and came back to life healed. There is the possibility of a force capable of restoring life into the body. Some people attribute the force to divine origin while others attribute it to scientific or medical interventions.
However going beyond restoration of life, the mystery behind what is responsible for the mysterious healing of people who died from sicknesses and come back to life fully cured will serve as the key to discovering a universal cure to all diseases. There is a current research being conducted that focuses on trapping the human soul and mind after a person dies.
Such a scientific study if synchronized with further studies associated with near death experiences could provide certain clues as to what is responsible for the molecular restoration and regeneration of cells that account for the healing of all kinds of diseases.
There is the possibility of a divine explanation ascribed to this phenomena but some level of effort still needs to be made. Looking at the cases of people who died from various kinds of diseases and yet come back to life healed, one interesting observational conclusion can be made and that conclusion is that irrespective of the type of disease that killed the person, healing was non-discriminatory as far as the type of disease concerned. Substantive data and study need to be collected on near death experiences in other to exponentially facilitate our quest to discover the key to curing all disease.
It is important for the international community to initiative a concerted effort in consolidating technical, scientific and financial resources in order to achieve the goal of finding universal cure to all diseases. Conclusively, both the scientific and non-scientific community must reverse the norm of marginalization of studies associated with near death experiences. This would significantly improve the probability of fighting and defeating diseases that have stagnated socioeconomic and political progress of mankind.
References
Jeffery, L. (2006). Anita Moorjani’s Neath Death Experience. Retrieved
June 26, 2017 from
http://anitamoorjani.com/about-anita/near-death-experience-description/
Scottnevins memorial. (2015). 15 Dead People Who Came Back To Life
(1650-2014). Retrieved June 26, 2017 from
https://scottnevinssucide.wordpress.com/2015/04/12/15-dead-people-who-came-back-to-life-1650-2014/
Kaye, R & Carter C. J. (2013). Stories of life death, and faith: ‘To
Heaven and Back’. Retrieved June 26, 2017 from
http://edition.cnn.com/2013/11/29/us/to-heaven-and-back/index.html
