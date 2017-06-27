TOP STORIES
Give District NADMO Positions To Us—Gt. Accra NPP Organizers
The Greater Accra Constituency Organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) want the government to give the various district NADMO positions in the region to them to effect the needed change at the grassroots.
The group made the call when they paid a courtesy call on the Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey at the Flagstaff House on Friday.
The organizers also requested to serve on the various boards of the president’s special initiatives at the constituency level to ensure effective implementation of his vision.
The delegation was made of organizers from the 29 out of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.
Kobina Amoako, spokesperson of the group was of the view that, offering such positions for top party organizers will help the government since it will benefit from the expertise of experienced party activists, who are blessed with organizational capabilities.”
The Constituency Organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also took the opportunity address the recent attacks on the person of Mr. Commey by some detractors in the party and their “media collaborators”.
They advised such faceless persons to stop spreading falsehood against one of the best National Organisers the party has ever had, warning that such destructive characters in the party will be crushed.
“Mr. Commey is one of the hard working people in this government. So why do some people in our own party want to destroy him?,” Amoako wondered.
“It is also important to know that Lord Commey has been an Operations Man throughout his political career and that is why Nana put him where he is now,” he said. He said there is no doubt the president has full confidence.
According to him, such destructive elements must remember that “Mr Commey chalked many successes for the party as an astute National Oganiser, a vacuum yet to be filled”
They further advised such people to spend their energies on projecting the party and government instead of running down hard working party officials due to selfish gains.
