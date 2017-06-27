TOP STORIES
Kwasi Akuffo Writes...Demystifying Legal Education In Ghana; The Challenges And Way Forward.
There has been long standing debate amongst Lawyers, Judges, Civil Society groups, Journalist and many Ghanaians for sometime now on the suitability or otherwise of the procedures and requirement for the education and training of lawyers in the country.
Most recent of the opinion advanced were that of the Current Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo and her two Deputies (Godfred Yeboah Dame and Joseph Kpenka) when they appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament for their vetting, and the Current Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo also before Parliament's Appointment Committee. While some argue that the legal profession must be restricted to only highly qualified individuals in order to preserve the standards and image of the profession, others are of the view that it ought to be open, flexible and easier for many more Ghanaians desirous of becoming lawyers to gain admission to the law school to study in order to qualify them to practice as lawyers.
It must be noted that, the professional legal education/ training in Ghana is regulated and supervised by the General Legal Council (GLC) which was established in 1958. In performing its functions, it is amongst others laws guided by Legal Professions Acts 1958 and LI 1296. The council has since its establishment supervised the training of many renowned lawyers in our country including the current President Nana Akufo-Addo, late President John Evans Atta-Mills, Sam Okudjeto, Nana Ato Dadzi, Sophia Akuffo, Tsatsu Tsikata, Peter Zwennes, Quarshie Idun, the late Peter Ala Adjetey, Ace Ankomah etc.
Not much of a problem in terms of accessibility was encountered during the initial stages of its establishment until after the year 2000 onwards where a number of law faculties were established in some of the universities in Ghana. Hitherto, the University of Ghana, Legon, was the only university accredited to run academic law degree leading to the award of the LLB certificate which was/is a prerequisite for admissions into the Ghana Law School to study for the professional law program after which you will be called to the Bar and be able to practice as a lawyer.
In all these while, the General Legal Council had only one Professional Law School which at its initial stages of establishment was operating from the supreme court building until it moved to its present location called the 'Markola Law School'.
This restriction meant that, the university of Ghana which was at the time, the only university mandated to train students for the award of LLB was required to admit only such number of students that will be commensurate with the available space and facilities at the law school for their professional training, provided those students passed some selected seven courses, and are of good behavior as provided for in the LI 1296.
However, the increasing demand of students to pursue law program, led to the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the General Legal Council accrediting some other universities to run the academic law programs in their law faculties. This saw the establishment of the law faculties at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Cape Coast and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).
Following the expansion of the LLB studies which meant that, many more students graduated with law certificate than the Ghana law school could admit because of capacity constraint, the GLC opened satellite campuses at the University of Ghana and at the KNUST in addition to the traditional one at Markola. Whiles this initiative was laudable, it did not resolve completely the problem of accessibility to the Law school as the number of LLB graduates kept increasing year on.
While this problem persisted, and with no other plan to improve accessibility to the Ghana school of Law, the National Accredited Board has since 2010 granted accreditation to a number of universities, most of which are private, to run academic law degrees leading to the award of the LLB. Some of these new law faculties are those in the Central University, Wisconsin University College, Zenith University College, Mountcrest University college, Kings College and the Lancaster University College, all these adding to those that were already in place. Thus far, Ghana has more than ten law faculties producing an average of 2000 LLB graduates every year for the three Professional Law schools at Markola, Legon and the KNUST which I understand are only able to admit a little over 500 students each year.
It is in light of this glaring challenge that compelled the General Legal Council which is the regulatory body for professional Law studies to introduce new regulations in the year 2012 which required LLB graduates to write an entrance examination with those passing going ahead to take a selection interview for which only successful applicants in both schedules are considered for admission into the law school. For purposes of this article, I reproduce the said regulations as published on the website of the GCL.
"To qualify for admission to the Ghana School of Law for the Professional Law Course, applicants must be successful both at the Entrance Examination and Interview. The categories of applicants listed below are eligible to write the Entrance Examination:
1. ALL LLB graduates from the Faculties of Law of Public Universities in Ghana, including KNUST, Kumasi; University of Ghana(Legon) and GIMPA approved by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the General Legal Council (GLC).
2. ALL LLB graduates from the Faculties of Law of Private University Colleges in Ghana approved by the NAB and GLC.
3. ALL Ghanaian LLB graduates or holders of equivalent law degrees from Universities in the United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America and other common law jurisdictions who have obtained passes in all the prescribed subjects/courses for admission to the Professional Law Course.
4. For the avoidance of doubt, applicants from overseas/foreign Universities who possess LLB certificates or certificates for equivalent law degrees shall be eligible to write the Entrance Examination if such applicants have passed the subjects below at the LLB or equivalent level:
1. Ghana Constitutional Law
2. Ghana Legal System and Methods
3. Criminal Law
4. Law of Equity and Succession
5. Law of Torts
6. Law of Contract
7. Law of Immovable Property
8. Company Law
9. Commercial Law
In addition to the nine (9) subjects listed above, applicants must have studied and passed any one of the following subjects:
1. Law of Natural Resources
2. Environmental Law
3. Intellectual Property Law
4. Law of Taxation
Applicants who are admitted to undertake the Professional Law Course are enrolled as Barristers at Law and Solicitors of the Supreme Court upon their successful completion of the Course"
It is in respect of these new regulations that a US based Ghanaian Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as 'Kwaku Azaa' sued the General Legal Council and the Attorney-General at the Supreme Court in October 2015, contending that, such regulations were inconsistent with the LI that established the Law school and same, unconstitutional. The Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse with six other Justices after nearly two years of trial delivered its judgement on the matter on Thursday, 22nd June this year. In its ruling, the courts agreed with the plaintiff and declared the requirements set out by the GLC as unlawful.
It further directed the GLC to inter-alia,
a. Cease admitting students to the law school through that requirements save for the 2017/2018 academic year's admission in which students are to sit for their exams sometime in July.
b. It also ordered the council to provide Quota's for the various law faculties that run LLB programs such that the number of students who graduate every year will be proportional to the available space and capacity of the three law schools available.
c. an order for the GLC to take steps to expand facilities at the law schools in order to ensure they are able to admit more students in the years ahead.
d. An order for the Council to table amendments to Parliament to review the LI to reflect the current requirements if it so desires to maintain it.
Whiles these declarations and/or Orders of the court are welcoming, it is not the only panacea to solving the challenges of Legal education and the training of lawyers in the country. I therefore would want to suggest a number of options to be considered by the Council, the Attorney General, and the Government at large.
1. My first recommendation will be for the General Legal Council and the National Accreditation Board to accredit and mandate the three premiere law faculties in the country (ie, Legon, KNUST and GIMPA) to run professional law courses in their faculties for their students who graduate with the LLB and also satisfies the other requirements stated in the LI for legal education. By this arrangement, students who graduate from these schools would have the opportunity to return for their 2 year professional law course after they are done with their one year Mandatory National Service. This system is recommended as these faculties have some of the finest faculty members (Lecturers) some of who also teaches at the Law school.
When this is done, the existing law schools should be able to admit other students who graduate with the LLB from the other law faculties in the country.
2. My second recommendation will be for the government and the GLC to collaborate to construct at least, two more law schools while it take steps to expand infrastructure at the existing three schools. This will bring up the total number of law schools to five, with expanded space so that it can accommodate as many students as possible.
3. Again, I recommend for the consideration by the GLC to institute a Professional Examination body for Lawyers just as we have bodies like the ACCA, CIM, CIB, CIPS for Accountants, Marketers, Bankers and Procurement professionals respectively. In this arrangement, students who holds LLB and are desirous of becoming lawyers will have to register with the body to take examinations in the subjects which are taught in the law schools so that those who passes are called to the Bar to practice as lawyers. Before taking the exams, the students may decide to learn on their own along the courses registered, or engage the services of lecturers to teach them privately. Lecturers and lawyers who may also be interested at preparing students for the exams may organize classes for them at a fee or establish a school on their own to admit students provided they are giving accreditation by the NAB.
Beyond the challenge of space and accessibility is the problem of COST. Legal education have become so expensive that people who are resourceful are only able to go through. My understanding is that, the law faculties in the Public Universities charges between ¢3000-¢5000 in fees for an academic year whiles those in the private universities charge between ¢4000-¢10000 per Academic year with some even charging is Dollars. The law school, I understand also have a fees structure ranging between ¢4000-¢6000 per year.
Thus, if you were to take an average fees of ¢4000 for each academic year, together with course materials and other things, a students desirous of becoming a lawyer will need not less than ¢25000 before he/she can go through both the LLB program and the professional law school before he can become a lawyer. This obviously posses a challenge to people who desire to study law in this country.
In response to this obvious challenge, the government should extend its subventions to the law faculties in order to help mitigate the amount they charge as fees. It may also consider instituting scholarship schemes for law students especially for those from rural and poor homes who are interested at studying to become lawyers. Also, the various law faculties themselves must review their fees structure to a level that will be more affordable to a majority of people who so desire to study law. This measures when put in place, will help many more people to enroll at the law schools and study to become lawyers.
Finally, while I agree with the proponents of the broadening of the scope of legal education, and an advocate of same myself, I also share in the view that the legal profession is a revered one and as such it is important maintain a very high standards in order not to compromise the quality of lawyers we produce. To this end, the General Legal council must ensure that, standards are maintained at all times.
The Council and the NAB should ensure that it grants accreditation to only institutions that have the requisite staff (Lecturers) and the infrastructure to run law programs in the country. These measures when put in place, will ensure that the country trains many more quality lawyers to assist in the adminstration of justice in the country and also educating the citizenry of the position of the law.
Legal education must not be the preserve of the few privileged in society, rather for the average Ghanaian who is desirous of becoming a lawyer in the country.
By: Kwasi Akuffo
Contact: 0249724591
Email: [email protected] .
