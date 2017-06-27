TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Full list of nominees for Ghana Shippers Awards 2017
The full list of nominees for the much anticipated Ghana Shippers Awards Night & Dinner comes off on June 30, 2017, at the plush Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, has been released.
The awards which aim to recognise and award players in Ghana’s maritime and shipping Industry is supported by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ministry of Transport, Graphic Communications Group, and powered by Globe Productions.
It provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of the industry while recognizing the key functionaries within the industry that promote growth and sustainability.
This is the premier event in Ghana which showcases on a national scale the excellence and innovation within Ghana’s shipping sector.
The awards cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, shipping lines, courier agencies, government agencies, insurance and financial institutions and much more.
The awards will also recognise distinctions in the industry, and promote the interests of the Shipping and Maritime industry; nationally and internationally.
Some of the award categories that promise to be the toast of the night are the Anas Aremeyaw Anas Award for Transparency, Freight Forwarder of the Year, Shipping Line of the Year, Shipping Agent of the Year, CEO of the Year and the Ten Most Transparent Shipping Companies
Organisations that have been nominated include OmniBank Ghana Limited, Benmarine Offshore Service Limited, Jonmoore International, Guaranty Trust Bank (Ghana) Limited, APM Terminals Ghana Ltd, Freight Masters Shipping Agency Ltd, Apm Terminals Ghana Limited, Achievers Logistics Ghana, Global Cargo & Commodities Limited, Transglobal Logistics Ltd, Bluchip Logistics Ltd,
Also nominated are Logical Maritime Services Limited, Star Assurance Company Limited, Consolidated Shipping Agencies Limited, Apex Shipping & Commercial Co. Ltd, Mcdan Shipping Company Ltd, Mtg Ltd, Delexes Company Limited, Baj Freight And Logistics Ltd, Fendercare Marine Ghana Ltd, GMT Shipping Ghana Ltd, Eagle Express Limited, Air Ghana Ltd, ACS Africa Coastal Services Ghana Ltd, Sevenlog Limited, Ghana Airports Company Limited, Amaris Terminal Limited, Graphic Communications Group Limited, West Blue Consulting,
Kingdom Exim Ghana Ltd, Damco Logistics Ghana Limited, Borderless Alliance (West Africa) , Sea And Shore Services Gh Ltd , Flat C Marine Offshore Limited, Grimaldi Ghana Limited, UT Logistics, Ghana Community Network Services (GCNET), Aramex Ghana Limited, Tv3 Network Limited, Radio Gold, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, Ethiopian Airlines Swissport, Barry Callebaut, Pioneer Food Cannery, Fedex and many more were also nominated.
Some dignitaries expected to grace the event is the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; Information Minister, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; Prof Akilagpa Sawyerr, Samia Nkrumah and a host of others.
The night promises to be a night of rewarding excellence and networking for industry players.
