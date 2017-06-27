TOP STORIES
NSS Life Starter Policy Launched
The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) in collaboration with Sun Electronics (Hisense) on Thursday launched an optional credit package dubbed Life Starter Pack Policy (LSPP) for its service personnel.
Addressing guests at the conference room of the NSS located in the Airport area, Accra, the Ag. Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif indicated that the LSP is a credit facility which offers Service personnel the opportunity to purchase items from Hisense Ghana and pay by installment over a period of time.
Some of the wide range of items made available on this package to the service personnel include 32” LCD TV, Table top fridge, rice cooker, iron ,table top gas cooker and radios.
According to him, interested service personnel may purchase items to the value of GH¢2, 000 after they have presented their applications through the NSS adding that the offer comes into effect from the 2017/18 NSS year.
“The amount in question is not a gift but covers a flexible terms of payments to the sellers (Hisense),” he added
The Ag. Executive Director was hopeful that personnel will take advantage of the offer to purchase items which will add value to their lives while at post in their respective stations.
The Head of Administration at Hisense, Sandra Patterson who traced the history of the establishment of the company which is being represented in more than 130 countries of the world reiterated that the Life Starter Pack is an installment payment plan with no interest on any electronic appliances purchased.
“Hisense has put in place arrangements for personnel to select a single product and pay over the same twelve (12) month duration in situations where an applicant has already acquired particular products” he stated.
By Solomon Ofori
