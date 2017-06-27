TOP STORIES
J.J. Foundation Resumes Extra Classes In Bunkpurugu
J.J.FOUNDATION, a philanthropic foundation based in Bunkpurugu, the District Capital of the Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo District of the Northern region will resume its extra classes come 25th of July 2017.
J.J Foundation free extra classes is an initiative by Mr. Joseph Migal Jakperuk Jinjer. Mr. Joe as he is known to many is an Engineer, he hails from Bunkpurugu, but resides in Accra and working with Ghana Water Company at the head quarters.
Mr. Joe told this medium that, the number of schools or communities benefiting from the free extra classes has increased from its existing number. According to the Engineer (Mr. Joe) day in, day out, calls come from home and well-meaning residence in the district telling him extend the classes to other communities.
‘’I must say that, it has been a long standing plan to ensure that, the classes covers every community where there is a school, but finance has been my challenge, with God it’s my hope to cover all communities or schools’’. He added.
‘’Every one gives back to society, what society gave to him or her and I have decided to invest in the education of our younger once at home, since education remains the key pillar of our future generation’’, Mr. Joe mentioned.
The coordinator of the Free Extra Classes Mr. Jakuur Sakoalia ,A Teacher based in Bunkpurugu have hinted that , they are still holding talks with Mr. Joseph Jinjer to consider expanding the classes to most of the remote communities or schools where teachers are not adequate . Jakuur also revealed that, the Teachers who have volunteered to teach the pupils are given some monetary support by sponsor (Mr. Joe)
Mr. Jakuur , mentioned that , the schools have been clustered into centres , which brings onboard a numbers schools or communities to one centre , according to him , an example of the clustering is the Bunkpurugu Salimboku centre where Bamong , Jilik , Kambagu , Kpentaung , Namuak, Pakinatik and Saakbauk etc all come to have their classes taken.
These centres will be operational , Bunkpurugu Salimboku JHS centre , Nakpanduri JHS centre , Kambatiak Central JHS centre , Maanbabiga –Naburik JHS centre , Gbankoni -Sinsabjina JHS centre, Najong 1 block A centre , Bimbagu JHS centre and Jimbali JHS centre on the 25th July 2017. Mr. Jakuur disclosed.
We are calling on parents, families and the general public to take noticed of the date of resumption and send the message across to enable the children benefit from this great service. Jakuur added.
