Re: Ghanaians Are Crying For The Comeback Of Mahama
I read with horror and irreversible incredulity in respect of the alhajj’snewspaper story that Ghanaians are crying for the comeback of former President Mahama (See: Ghanaians cry for Mahama; alhajjnewspaper.com/ghanaweb.com, 27/06/2017).
“A nationwide clamour for the comeback of immediate past President, John Dramani Mahama has taken an interesting twist as some taxi drivers in the countryhave kick start a campaign to prevail on the former President to stake another claim to Ghana’s presidency.
“The campaign, code named #bringbackJM, according to the cab drivers, is to appeal to Mr Mahama to yield to calls to contest the 2020 presidential electionsin order to continue the “good works he was doing before his presidency was truncated in the 2016 election.”
Due to the prolixity of the alhajj’s news item, I will rather choose to confute the seemingly isolated thinker’s assertion that Ghanaians are clamouring for Mahama’s return in order to continue the “good works he was doing” before voted out of office.
In my earlier periodical, I stated unequivocally, without fear or favour that no true patriot will shrill and thrill over former president Mahama’s comeback, and, I stand by such claim.
Of course, the said taxi drivers have every right to speak their piece and criticise the embryonic NPP administration.
But then again, they ought to consider holding their breath at some point, and give the infant NPP government a little chance to fix the gargantuan mess created by the erstwhile NDC government led by former President Mahama, who the same taxi drivers are allegedly crying for his return.
In fact, the suggestions by sceptics like the said taxi drivers that the NPP government has messed, or is messing the economy in barely six months into office is specious, so to speak.
Let us be honest, and rightly so, the embryonic NPP government could not have messed up Ghana’s economy in just six months into office.
The fact however remains that the outgone NDC government’s unpardonable errors in judgement or awful decision-making brought about the huge economic meltdown.
And, as a matter of fact, the extent of the mess is so huge that it cannot be undone in just six months.
The best the discerning Ghanaians could do is to have a little patience, whilst President Akufo-Addo and his government try to fix the enormous mess created by Mahama’s government.
After all, we sufficiently endured the NDC’s eight years of incompetence, create, loot and share administration.
As a matter of fact, the unbridled corruptions, the arrogance of power and the irreversible incompetence which resulted in economic collapse are still fresh in the memories of discerning Ghanaians.
Let us admit, the harsh economic conditions which the non-performing NDC government wilfully imposed on Ghanaians will indeed take a long time to obliterate from memories.
In fact, if we ruminate over the incompetent and greedy NDC politicians and other public servants corrupt practices, we can only conclude that the vast majority of the modern day politicians apparent preoccupation is to manipulate their way into power and then pursue their vested interests.
As a matter of fact and principle, some of us cannot end our arousing disgust anyhow and anytime soon, given the erstwhile NDC government’s risible proclivity, irrevocable incompetence and corrupt practices, which nonetheless destabilised Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators.
It must, however, be emphasised that discerning Ghanaians cannot remit their fury in condemnation over the disputatious NDC apparatchiks ridiculous claim that the NPP government is messing up the country in barely six months, and for that matter, they are on course to put forward former President Mahama to recapture power in 2020.
Let us be honest, it is about time the unrepentant propagandists or manipulating politicians and their unsuspecting supporters changed their seemingly humdrum antics, get a firm grip of the issues which are relevant to the masses and come out with pertinent policies and solutions that can propel Ghana’s advancement.
Given the irrevocable incompetence, wanton sleazes and corruptions which took place in the previous NDC administration, we can reasonably infer that misunderstanding of true patriotism exists in the minds of the vast majority of the modern day politicians and their teeming supporters, who would more often than not, choose party and personal interests over the national interests.
Astonishingly, however, in Ghana, greedy, incompetent and corrupt officials are held in high esteem by the ever so nodding party loyalists for performing abysmally and stealing from the national purse at the expense of the suffering masses.
It would, however, appear that we, Ghanaians, are possessed with grovelling characteristic of a morally degraded mind which dislikes anything that comes with quality, efficiency, honesty and integrity.
Thus, our manipulating leaders, having first-hand knowledge of our servile compliance and hero-worshipping nonsense, tend to take us for granted and continue to offer mediocre leadership.
Let us be honest, and rightly so, we definitely need attitudinal and behavioural change, because we must not and cannot continue to elect and hero worship individuals who are so corrupt and cannot see their backsides from their elbows.
K. Badu, UK.
