Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Naa Torshie Now DACF Administrator
Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Irene Naa Torshie Addo, is now the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).
It follows her approval by Parliament after her appointment by President Akufo-Addo and subsequent swearing-in last Friday.
She therefore becomes the first female to occupy that position in the history of the nation.
President Akufo-Addo, who administered the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy, said, “You have to employ such measures as are necessary towards fulfilling the mandate of the Fund and particularly, find a way to resolve the perennial delays that have characterized the operations of the releases of the Fund.”
His reason was, “If we are to achieve what the Japanese, the Singaporeans, Malaysians, the Koreans, Thais, Taiwanese and other Asians, have achieved for themselves, effective management of the functioning of the District Assemblies Common Fund must be absolutely fundamental to our development.
“While foreign minister some 10 years ago, I supervised and observed her as she discharged very creditably her duties as Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to the United States,” he recalled, describing Naa Torshie as a “very strong character.”
Earlier, he indicated that the NPP strong woman had practised in his law firm – Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co – under his own tutelage as a young lawyer.
Naa Torshie was the two-time MP for Tema West Constituency and also served as first deputy minority chief whip while in parliament.
Having successfully managed several businesses in her own right, the president said, “I'm very confident that this new administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund will bring her considerable experience towards the effective and efficient management of the Fund, thereby contributing to the development of our economy and society.”
Congratulating her, the president said, “Ghana is looking up to you Madam District Assemblies Common Fund Administrator.”
Naa Torshie thanked the president for the honour done her and her family and promised to work hard, adding, “I will execute this office to the best of my ability.
“Having been around you, I know or I have a fair idea of your visions and your programmes…and I can pledge today before everybody that I will bring up my very best and make sure that your policies and everything that you believe in are achieved.”
By Charles Takyi-Boadu
