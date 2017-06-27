TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
WordDigest: What do you possess? (3)
"While Jesus was eating,a woman came to him with an alabaster jar filled with an expensive perfume, which she poured on his head. The disciples saw this as and became angry. "Why all this waste? " they asked"
Matthew 26:7-8 GNB
We will continue with our series on "What do you possess?"
Jesus was in Bethany, in the house of Simon, a man who had suffered dreaded skin disease.
The disciples were angry and to them it was a waste for the woman to pour the expensive perfume on Jesus' head.
They misunderstood the act of the woman but on the flip side Jesus did understood her.
So Jesus said to the woman "Now, I assure you that wherever this gospel is preached all over the world, what she has done will be told in memory of her" Matthew 26:12
Today many people are behaving like the disciples. So quick to read meanings into happenings without looking at issues critically.
The disciples had nothing while the woman had an alabaster jar of expensive perfume, which she poured on Jesus' head down to His feet.
Later she wiped the feet of Jesus with her hair.
It was a sign ahead of Christ's death, burial and resurrection. Jesus understood her act but the disciples did not.
What is inside your alabaster box?
In your alabaster jar can be your generosity for people, singing, praising, worshipping, ushering, praying, teaching, humility, honesty, steadfast, perseverance, love and many more, all in the name of Christ Jesus for the good of the society.
What is inside your alabaster?
God bless you.
WordDigest whatsapp #: +233246646694
Follow us on https://www.facebook.com/theworddigest
