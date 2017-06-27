TOP STORIES
Moslem Youth Urged To Shun Illegal Mining
The Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, has urged Muslims youth to desists from engaging in illegal mining (Galamsay) as it destroys the environment.
He said Sunyani Traditional Council is against illegal mining (Galamsay) and that they support any actions taken by President Nana Addo to fight the menace.
Addressing Muslims at the Sunyani Coronation Park to mark this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration, Nana Asor Nkrawiri noted that “Sunyani is a peaceful environment and everything must be done to sustain it while promoting unity for accelerated development.
He appealed to the youth not to patronize smoking and drinking while jubilating because that could jeopardize their lives.
The Brong-Ahafo regional minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, also commended Muslims for the 30-day fasting and prayers and noted that their prayers before and after the elections is appreciated by the government that is why it has implemented the Inner Cities and Zongo Development Fund which was assured by president Nana Akuffo Addo during his 2016 elections campaign
He pointed out that the establishment of a ministry for Zongo communities is an indication of government’s appreciation of their support.
The minister said government has released an amount of GHc219m in the first budget to commence the Zongo communities’ projects. "Hon. Boniface Abubakar Sadiq is currently working on it to ensure all Zongo communities in the country receive its quota" he added.
"I believe that next year’s Zongo fund would be bigger than this year’s and it will be focusing on schools, clearing of refuse dumps, construction of gutters, roads and others depending on what the communities want" he stated.
