President Akuffo Addo Must Sack MD Of BOST
The Center for Progressive Governance (CenProG) has learnt with utter dismay discussion surrounding the sale of off spec/contaminated fuel by Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) to Movenpiina and the likely loss and dangers to the Nation and consumers.
The facts available support the claim that the Managing Director put his personal interest over that of the nation by selling large quantities of off spec fuel to a company believed to have neither the license nor the storage capacity to handle such volumes of contaminated fuel. It is an undisputable fact that Movenpiina started negotiations with BOST even before the company was duly registered and so how BOST was unable to identity and correct this glaring illegality clearly points to complicity by individuals at BOST to loot the nation.
CenProG also has cause to believe that this contaminated fuel has found its way onto the market because the company, ZUPOIL Ltd named as the 'off-taker' has no known storage facilities in any location in Ghana contrary to the claims by BOST. Also, there were no mechanisms put in place to monitor the movements of the off spec fuel in order to prevent it from being sold to premium consumers. The health consequences and also cost implications to the ordinary Ghanaian consumer cannot be ignored.
CenProG therefore calls on President Akuffo Addo to as a matter of urgency relive Mr. Alfred Oteng Boateng, Managing Director of BOST of his post with immediate effect and call for an investigation to unravel the truth behind this blatant disregard for due diligence in protecting the best interest of the citizenry.
God Bless our homeland Ghana and make it GREAT and STRONG.
Signed
Sawadogo Mahmoud
Executive Secretary, CenProG
0504607005
Mallam Yahya Mohammed
Executive Director, CenProG
0243728659
