Aftermath Of Holy Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations: Moslem Youth Urged To Be Peace Seekers
The Gomoa East constituency Women's Organizer of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, Hajia Faila Adams is strongly advocating for Moslem Youth across the country to be peace seekers as enshrined in the teachings of the Holy Quran.
" Islam stands for peace and as followers of the Islamic religion, we ought to extend what it teaches us globally. As we celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, let us uphold what we learnt during the month of Ramadan"
In an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Buduburam on Monday, Hajia Faila Adams reminded Moslem youth that the Founder of the Islamic religion, Prophet Mohammed was a peace seeker so his followers must also follow his footsteps.
The Gomoa East Women's Organizer stressed the need for Moslems to live peacefully with one another and extend helping hands to the poor and the needy in the society.
On government programs and policies, Hajia Faila Adams said President Nana Addo led NPP government would implement all its policies to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.
" As a women's Organizer, I know that the NPP government would sure that living conditions of the ordinary citizen in the country is enhanced significantly.
Planting For Food and Jobs, Free SHS, One District One Factory, Zongo Development Fund among others are meant to elevate unemployment, poverty and other economic hardships in the country.
" What we need for now as Ghanaians is to rally behind the government and wait patiently to benefits from the policies "
In a related development, Mr. Omar Appiah of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Gomoa Mangoase in the Gomoa East District also cautioned Moslems especially the youth against excessive celebration of the Eid festival.
Addressing Moslem youth after close of Eid prayers on Monday, Mr. Omar Appiah noted all eyes were on Moslems looking at how they go about celebrating after the holy month of Ramadan.
He has therefore called on Moslems to exhibit the same lifestyle as when they were in the 30-day fasting period.
