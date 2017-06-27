TOP STORIES
Mahama’s Appointees Could Only Be As Competent As The Appointer Himself
Nana Ato Dadzie has been described as the longest-serving Presidential Chief-of-Staff in postcolonial Ghana. What this simply means is that the man served in that capacity during most of the tenure of Chairman Jerry John Rawlings, when the latter first reigned as Ghana’s strongman, and then as the first democratically elected leader of Fourth-Republican Ghana.
His service, or perhaps even disservice, speaks volumes about Nana Ato Dadzie’s own competence as a political operative. On a balance, not much that was materially substantive appears to have been achieved by way of national development, both quantitatively and qualitatively. Indeed, by the time that then-President Rawlings left office, after nearly two decades at the helm of our national affairs, Ghana had been declared a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC).
And so, really, it cannot be honestly and objectively said that Nana Ato Dadzie had served his country with any remarkable distinction. It would take the John Agyekum-Kufuor-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to quadruple the size and capacity of the abysmally shrunken Ghanaian economy, and to lift the country out of the doldrums.
Eight years of National Democratic Congress’ grossly incompetent administration of the nation’s economy, after Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor’s exit from the scene, only ensured that at best the country’s economy would remain in a lethargic state of stasis. And so one does not really know what to make of the professionally trained lawyer’s rather imperious contention that the massive flop of President John Dramani Mahama in the December 2016 polls ought to be squarely blamed on the cabinet appointees and other equally significant operatives selected by the former Atta-Mills’ arch-lieutenant to manage the affairs of the country (See “Mahama Appointees Cause of 2016 Defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie” MyJoyOnline.com / Ghanaweb.com 6/26/17).
This argument is all to be expected but, nonetheless, grossly misguided. It is grossly misguided because it evades the patently inescapable fact of his appointees decidedly and strikingly being reflective of the caliber of judgment and administrative competence, or the lack thereof, of the former President. You see, while I was growing up, my maternal grandmother was fond of saying that “A crab does not beget a bird.” What Grandmother Grace Ateaa Agyeman-Sintim, first cousins with the savagely slain but immortalized Nana Akyea-Mensah, meant was that the caliber and character of every child xerographically reflected at least the character and demeanor of one of his/her parents.
In other words, to say that the massive failure of former President Mahama in the December 2016 polls is squarely attributable to the massive failure of his cabinet appointees, is pretty much tantamount to saying that Mr. Mahama woefully lacked the requisite judgment to select the most appropriate and competent kind of political and administrative operatives.
It is also rather pathetic for Nana Ato Dadzie to claim that going into Election 2020, the National Democratic Congress’ best shot against President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to re-field a clinically lame and strategically damaged and intellectually bankrupt and irreparably defeated Mr. John Dramani Mahama. No such proposition could at once be more quixotic and preposterous.
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
English Department, SUNY-Nassau
Garden City, New York
June 26, 2017
E-mail: [email protected]
