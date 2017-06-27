TOP STORIES
We Owe Gratitude To NPP Grassroots - Deputy C/R Minister
The Gomoa Central branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held its annual Delegates conference where the Deputy Central Regional Minister, Hon. Thomas Adjei Baffoe expressed the appreciation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led government for their hard work done by the party supporters at the grassroot level.
To him, but for the vigorous campaign carried out by Polling Station Executives and hardworking party supporters as well as party sympathizers who burnt the night oil, NPP's victory 2016 wouldn't have been possible.
" Our present position has come about as a results of your hard work. Being the foundation of the NPP, we would never neglect you to your plight.
His Excellency President Nana Addo led government has you people at the grassroot at heart. We would ensure that you're properly cared for to sustain the pillar of the party.
Being the foundation, the task behoves on us as government appointees to make sure that you as sympathizers, polling station and constituency executives benefits from the fruit of your hard work"
Addressing the delegates conference at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Hon. Adjei Baffoe however called on the party members to wait patiently for achievable programs and policies put in place by the government to create jobs, reduce poverty and to enhance the living condition of the citizenry.
The Central Regional Women's Organizer of the NPP, Madam Agnes Owusu commended the polling station executives for their sense of unity and urged them to sustain it.
A leading Member of the NPP in the Central Region, Mr. Ekow Ewusi suggested creating of income generating enterprise to cater for the needs of party supporters.
He noted that the time has come for the party hierarchy to establish micro projects aimed at financing party supporters at the grassroot level rather than always depending on MP's, MMDCEs, Ministers and government appointees for financial support.
Mr.Ekow Ewusi observed that over reliance on government appointees for financial support from the grassroot people usually breeds corruption and put undue pressure on them adding that such venture would turn the fortunate of supporters, sympathizers and various executives of the party.
The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah Quansah also commended the party faithfuls and urged them not to rest on their oars but strive hard to increase support base of the party in the constituency.
She noted that plans were far advanced for individual member to benefit from his or her positive contribution towards victory 2016 general elections.
She assured the women caucus of the party of financial assistance to enable them feed their families and also boost their economic activities.
The Gomoa East District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo in his address said the Assembly was fully prepared to implement all government policies adding that the district has taken delivery of 7,000 bags of fertilizers to create jobs for the people through Planting for food policy.
Present were the Central Regional Chairman of Council of Elders, Mr. Kumi Bruce, the formal Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Okutupon Apata Kofi and Mr. Kwame Asare OBENG alias 'A' Plus in the music circle.
