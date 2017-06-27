TOP STORIES
MD Of NIB, John Kweku Asamoah, Deserves A National Award
A most rhapsodic, melodic, and sweetest musical piece of news that I had heard in a long time sugared my ears on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, when the Supreme Court of Ghana, presided over by the new pride of the land, Chief Justice Sophia Akufo, returned a unanimous decision, 5-0, in favour of the National Investment Bank. That was the shot that foiled the attempt by a few corrupt thieves to legally rob the nation off $120 million US Dollars.
The sad aspect of this story is that well known persons like Kwame Pianim were involved in the biggest scam that could have collapsed the bank. It is no longer confusing to note that he was once jailed by JJ Rawlings for 18 years, which sentence was mitigated to 18 months. The case was a complex web of knits and knots in a fabric of shame that will forever remain in the annals of this country as a sordid attempt by her children in connivance with a Liberia-based Indian fraudster, Arvin Bhartnagar, to outsmart the system, manipulate the judiciary, and rob the nation.
I will not delve into the details of this most outrageous case just yet, but the fact that the Managing Director of National Investment Bank emerged victor in what seemed to be an attempt by leeches to prey on his institution makes him a National HERO! My shock was not in how this disgrace was woven, but in the previous verdicts by the learned lords of the courts in the first two hearings that nearly collapsed such a treasured national asset. Were the thousands of account holders of the bank, their interests, and that of the entire nation not taken into consideration by the so-called protectors of the constitution? To a lay man on matters of law, as the rulings stood, it did not seem so to me.
However, by virtue of the legal system, the judiciary is made up of various levels, the Supreme Court being the final authority. By attempting to discredit John Kweku Asamoah, moves to replace him with the deputy MD of a certain untrustworthy bank in order to push an agenda of out of court settlement would have placed 93 million US Dollars in the basket of the fraudsters.
My understanding is that Togbe Afede was pulling the strings behind the scenes, too. The idea was to look good in the eyes of the nation that a savings of approximately $30 million USD was negotiated in a matter of patriotism. So in other words, they would have robbed the nation some 90+ million USD, and still gotten credit as National Heroes.
Hmmm, diabolism has just gotten a new meaning in Ghana: “robbing Peter to pay Kwame Pianim, Arvin Bhartnagar, Togbe Afede, et al, instead of Paul!”
When accusations of theft and corruption were levelled against Dr John Asamoah, many believed the preposterous lies that some documents purported to expose. However, it has now been established that the shamed fraudsters were behind the disgraceful manipulation to mar the hard-earned reputation of this honest man for reasons that have just emerged to be part of a grander plan to discredit him, destroy his credibility, and cull his career, prematurely. GOD is Just, and the evil plans of the haters were a great blessing in disguise. Dr John Kweku Asamoah has now proven his mantle as an ace banker with a new honour boldly pinned to his chest, rightly extended to him by the highest court of the land.
I pray that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, proffers on him, the highest national award for his tenacity to protect National Investment Bank, the thousands of account holders, and the whole nation. At least, if only one thing would be taken into consideration for such an award, the fact that “national shame” was avoided, thanks to the loyalty and patriotism of this man, is enough reason.
Mr President, please award this HERO a National Award to reward his patriotism to our great nation!
