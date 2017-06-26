TOP STORIES
Ahmadiyya Missionary urges Muslims embrace responsible citizenship
Accra, June 26, GNA - Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary in charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, has called on all to eschew negative activities and embrace the values of responsible citizenship.
They should also inculcate the virtues of tolerance, civility and mutual respect for one another.
He said those values were crucial factors that engender peace, development, and progress of the country and recipe to ensure good neighbourliness, smooth and harmonious nation building.
In a sermon to celebrate the Eid-Ul-Fitr, the Ameer said it was imperative for Muslims to allow these virtues to hold sway and choose the path to tolerance, dialogue and understanding devoid of violence and divisiveness.
He said the spiritual exercise laid a solid foundation for moral uprightness and spiritual development as well as foster unity create awareness towards concerns of the underprivileged in society and encourage peaceful co-existence.
'Muslim populace need to position themselves more positively towards playing the leading role in the fight to transform the country and serve as a reformer of the Ghanaian polity', he added.
He said it was the duty of every reformer to concentrate on the cure of the heart since the heart was like the root and no dirty root would grow into a holy tree since the Quran enjoins believers to carry out good deeds with pure heart.
Alhaji Salih noted that the bruised image of the country from political and economic lawlessness and acts of criminality needed to be condemned by all and sundry, saying, the country needed to let the laws of the land work without fear or favour.
'Our negative attitude in the field of implementation of the law must be checked and not given the slightest space to fester. We must be wary of every single act and utterance to ensure peace and tranquillity'.
He advised leaders to lead an exemplary life of humility, honesty, patriotism and rule with the fear of Allah for peaceful existence.
The Ameer admonished Ghanaian Muslims to inculcate an attitude of self-regulation and abstain from infringing upon the rights of God and human beings.
The gathering thanked Allah for successful Ramadan season and prayed for peace, unity and progress of the country.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, William Fiabu, GNA
