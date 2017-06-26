TOP STORIES
The happiness and blessings of this world is not how happy you are but the number of persons who are happy because of you.By: Yaw Nti
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Muslims urged to exhibit the tenets of Islam
Cape Coast, June 26, GNA - Muslims have been urged to continually exhibit the high level of self - discipline emulated during the period of Ramadan to highlight the true tenets of Islam.
Sheikh Alhaji Yusif Kamatey, Central Regional Chief Imam, said this during an address to a gathering of Muslims at this year's Eid Ul-Fitr celebration in Cape Coast.
He urged Muslims to reflect on the tenets of Islam and renew their faith.
'As a Muslim, you must accept that fasting instils a sense of discipline and responsibility, therefore, desist from selfishness, adultery and other acts that has the potential of bringing the image of Islam into dispute' he said.
Alhaji Kamatey said Ramadan is a period of holiness so all Muslim must endeavour to be benevolent with each other, donate to the needy and preach the virtues of Islam to unbelievers.
He urged Muslims to rededicate themselves by working diligently in any position they found themselves to help change the economic fortunes of the country.
Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, appealed to the Muslims to continue to pray for the nation, the President and his ministers.
He reminded them of the need to celebrate in moderation to prevent the loss of lives or property.
At the Cape Coast Stadium, where the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission converged, Imam Saeed Abass, Abura Circuit Imam of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, urged the gathering to remain true to the virtues of Islam.
He said fasting is a religious exercise, which draws people closer to Allah, and also brings peace and unity amongst Muslims.
Mr Abass called on Muslims to follow the teachings of the Holy Qu'ran to find favour in the eyes of Allah and also use the right means to acquire wealth.
Mrs Babara Asher Ayisi, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, commended Muslims for their continued prayers for the nation and for ensuring a high level of religious tolerance.
She assured them of Government's commitment to uplift the lives of Muslims through the Zongo Development Fund.
Prayers were said at both grounds for the country, its leaders, and the economy.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah/Isaac Arkoh, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News