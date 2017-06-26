TOP STORIES
Talk Muslim youth out of violence and extremism
Kumasi, June 26, GNA - The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, has encouraged Muslim leaders and parents to talk the youth out of violence and extremism.
They should spend quality time with them - to educate and help them to reject intolerance and accept to peacefully co-exist with everybody.
He was addressing hundreds of Muslims, who gathered at the Central Mosque in Akwatialine, Kumasi, to offer prayers to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration - end of the Ramadan.
This year's event was held under the theme 'Peace and discipline; the role of the Muslim youth'.
Mr. Osei-Mensah noted that the world was increasingly becoming fragmented, less peaceful and unsafe - a sordid state of affairs, which was threatening the future of the young people.
Providing them with more protection by assisting them to uphold the values of discipline, peace and decency should therefore be made an urgent priority.
He said it should not be lost on anybody that it was only through peace and discipline that the right environment for development could be assured.
Mr. Osei-Mensah congratulated the Muslims for the successful Ramadan and said it had been a period of spiritual renewal and cleansing.
The Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Harun, led the prayers and asked the Islamic faithful to continue to pray for the peace, prosperity and progress of the nation.
They should keep to the true teachings of the Quran and to distance themselves from anything unhelpful and hurtful to the image of the Islamic religion.
He added that they should ensure good conduct and uphold 'our common humanity'.
Baffour Asare Yekogyawoasu, Sumankwahene, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu 11, advised Muslim youth to avoid over indulgence and lawlessness during the celebration of the festival.
At the T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, underlined the government's determination to work hard to improve the living conditions in Zongo communities.
It would provide the needed investment to upgrade the infrastructure, health and sanitation and give strong support to local businesses and for social development, he added.
Maulvi Abdul Hameed, the Regional Missionary, of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, called for all to work together to fight corruption.
GNA
By Sampson Adu-Poku/Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA
