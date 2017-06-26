TOP STORIES
Two missing sisters found dead in a river at Elmina
Elmina (C/R), June 26, GNA - Fear gripped the people of Ntranoa, a suburb of Elmina, in the Komenda - Edina - Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Municipality, when the lifeless bodies of two sisters were found in a river.
The two sisters, Sadia Abubakar, 3, and Aisha Abubakar, 5, went missing on Thursday June 22 when they were sent by their mother to buy a polythene bag in a nearby store.
Their mother expected them to return in ten minutes but they failed to return after an hour, prompting the mother to report to their father, Mr Sadiq Abubakar who in turn informed the assembly member about the development.
Mr Abubakar told the Ghana News Agency that after series of announcements, a report was lodged at the Elmina Police Station while the community continued to search for the girls.
A member of the search team found some slippers near the riverside and their father confirmed that it was for his younger daughter.
This led the team to search in the river where the bodies were discovered on Friday afternoon.
Mr Kojo Essuon, an eyewitness, said there were blood stains along the banks of the river and also on the younger girl when she was brought out of the river.
He said the elder one also had toffee locked in her month when she was taken from the river.
Speaking to the GNA, the father of the deceased girls doubted that his children accidentally drowned in the river as the distance from their house to the river side was quite far.
He said the blood stains were enough to show that his girls were murdered and dumped in the river.
'You can see clearly the girls did not accidentally drown in the river. Even apart from the blood stains, you can see there is toffee in the mouth of Aisha and it is difficult to believe she drowned'.
'If indeed she drowned, she would have opened the mouth in the process and the toffee might have fallen from the mouth. This is a clear case of murder and we must not be deceived,' Mr Sadiq Abubakr said.
He urged the Police to as a matter of urgency investigate the circumstances that led to the death of his daughters and to bring the perpetrators to book.
Some residents who spoke to the GNA said they feared the girls were murdered for ritual purposes as the death of the girls brings to three the number of deaths at the same river area in the last two years.
When contacted, the Elmina police confirmed the story adding that the bodies of the two have since been deposited at the Central Regional Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for autopsy.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
