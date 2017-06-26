TOP STORIES
The Widow's Offering
"Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others" [Mark 12:43] NIV
This scripture is talking about a poor widow's offering. The widow dropped in two little copper coins, worth about a penny in the temple treasury.
Jesus sat at the temple treasury to witness others put in their offering but only the widow's offering caught His eye.
This widow whose name unknown to us till date put in more in the offering box than all the others.
Though her offering was little, she put in all she had lived on.
Her little offering caught the eye of Jesus.
What are you offering to Christ Jesus?
Is your offering genuine?
People are risking and investing their resources in order to gain more in the world while some Christians don't see the blessings thereof when you faithfully give an offering to God.
As Christians are we being truthful in the payment of our tithes, welfare dues and normal offerings?
The widow offered a little token genuinely from her heart. And that offering was more than others who gave all their riches.
Her offering was recognised by Jesus not because of the quantum but on the basis of truthfulness and faithfulness.
What do you possess to catch Christ's eye for a blessing?
Be admonished.
Prayer
Everlasting father, strengthen us financially to give offerings wholeheartedly in Jesus name, Amen.
Confession
Lord Jesus, forgive us if we have been unfaithful with offerings.
