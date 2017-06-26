modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Montpellier admit striker Steve Mounie set for Huddersfield

AFP
1 hour ago | Africa
Mounie is expected to move from Montpellier to newly-promoted Premier League club Huddersfield Town for 13 million euros ($14.5 million, Â£11.4 million). By Pascal GUYOT (AFP/File)
Mounie is expected to move from Montpellier to newly-promoted Premier League club Huddersfield Town for 13 million euros ($14.5 million, Â£11.4 million). By Pascal GUYOT (AFP/File)

Montpellier (France) (AFP) - Giant Montpellier striker Steve Mounie is on the verge of completing a transfer to English Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town, the French side announced on Monday.

"Steve Mounie has left. He will have a medical before signing in England," said the new Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian as the Ligue 1 club began pre-season training.

Mounie, a Benin international, is expected to move for 13 million euros ($14.5 million, £11.4 million).

He was Montpellier's leading scorer last season in the French top flight with 14 goals, but the club's chief executive Laurent Nicollin said: "Steve's case is an opportunity for him and for us."

Huddersfield won promotion via the play-offs to return to the top tier of English football for the first time since 1972.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Africa

TOP STORIES

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

6 hours ago

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

quot-img-1i´ve Said so Many Things in Life Before But There´s One Thing I´ve Never Said Before

By: akoAso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line