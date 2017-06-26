TOP STORIES
i´ve Said so Many Things in Life Before But There´s One Thing I´ve Never Said BeforeBy: akoAso HH GER
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Montpellier admit striker Steve Mounie set for Huddersfield
Montpellier (France) (AFP) - Giant Montpellier striker Steve Mounie is on the verge of completing a transfer to English Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town, the French side announced on Monday.
"Steve Mounie has left. He will have a medical before signing in England," said the new Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian as the Ligue 1 club began pre-season training.
Mounie, a Benin international, is expected to move for 13 million euros ($14.5 million, £11.4 million).
He was Montpellier's leading scorer last season in the French top flight with 14 goals, but the club's chief executive Laurent Nicollin said: "Steve's case is an opportunity for him and for us."
Huddersfield won promotion via the play-offs to return to the top tier of English football for the first time since 1972.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Africa