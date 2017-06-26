TOP STORIES
Choose to dwell on the positive possibilities and you will see abundant opportunities for bringing those possibilities to Life.By: MOHAMMED DAWOUD YABA
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
The DCE For Nadowli-Kaleo District Join Muslims For Prayers
Kate Lankono joined the Muslims in Nadowli for this year's Eid Mubarak prayers. The prayers took place at the Nadowli L/A park where hundreds gathered this morning for the prayers.
Speaking at the event, the DCE thank Muslims for the strenuous spiritual cleansing and purification exercise. She also expressed her joy over the peaceful and tolerant nature of the Ghanaian Muslims. She added that the peaceful and tolerant nature of them contribute to the general peace of Ghana and admonished all to continue to be tolerant. The people were very happy for her inspiration and admonition and prayed for her for more wisdom and good health to bring development to the people Nadowli-Kaleo.
Below is the full speech delivered by the DCE, Madam Kate Lankono
A SPEECH DELIVERED BY HON KATHERINE LANKONO, THE DCE OF NADOWLI /KALEO DISTRICT IN THE UPPER WEST REGION, ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2017 EIDUL FITR CELEBRATION OF THE NAODWLI CENTRAL MUSLIM COMMUNITY.*
26th June, 2017.
ASALAMU ALAIKUM
JAMAA
We thank All Mighty Allah for this day and for our lives.
Let me start by first extending the peace of Allah to us all, SHALLOM, as we say in Christianity or ASSALAH MU ALAYKUM as you say in Islam.
Today marks yet another historic day for muslims worldwide and for me as a person, to address you as a muslim family in Nadowli.
Ramadan is a special month that God Almighty Allah has prescribed for you and it comes with so many bounties and blessings, hence the need for us to gather on this great Eid day to give thanks to Allah for seeing us through.
Eidul Fitr as we are gathered today is not only a moment of worship, but also a day where we show love to one another, a day where we renew our social bonds, and it starts right from the removal of our Zakatul Fitr which Allah will use to cleanse our FAST of it's lesser shortfalls, to the very sharing of foods and gifts, greetings and joy. What a great day it is for us. May Allah answer our prayers.
While we are very much aware of the benefits of this gathering, let me quicken to ask that we transcend beyond celebrations to include creating a society of trust; a society of hope; a society of growth and equal opportunities; a society where every person is seen as a development partner, helping build our community and ensuring peace.
Peace is wealth, peace is health. Happy people can only be found in a peaceful community. We can not attain self fulfilment without peace. Elsewhere, people are constantly in fear because of conflicts, wars and threats from terrorist activities. People have run from their homes and businesses and are living in horrible conditions. But we are blessed to be here glorifying Allah together in peace and in unity, especially as different sects. I must sincerely confess my admiration and ask that we maintain this peaceful coexistence and tolerance that is manifesting here today. I wish to appeal that we extend it to all other religious denominations and of cause our work places.
Tolerance is the order of the day and the only way forward if we are to move out of poverty and deprivation, to a state of development and socio-economic growth. We must endeavour to respect and tolerate the views of others in as much as we would want them to do same to us. It is when we respect and tolerate diverse views that we can create a peaceful environment for total development together as a people.
I wish to appeal to all gathered here to work hard to make the District a great one and make it a safe haven for investment and tourism as well as to attract all that we will need to facilitate development. It is our destiny and our heritage.There is only one Nadowli/Kaleo District, and certainly that is all we have. We must endeavour to fight against all forms of violence and rather channel our energies towards fighting social vices, diseases and poverty.
The fight against armed robbery and all forms of vices requires an all-inclusive efforts to be able to conquer them. In our places of worship, let us be observant, let us be vigilant and bold to report persons with strange and suspicious behaviours to the police for investigation. In such matters, as a community members and for that matter, vigilant citizen, we need to handle matters with circumspection when we come across such suspicious characters so that, we do not cause unnecessary tension and as such cause suffering to, or, even death of innocent people.
My Brothers and Sisters in Islam, where access to Police Station is far and remote to our communities, we have to report to our community leaders, (Chiefs, Assembly Members, Religious Leaders, among others) when someone is suspected to have committed a crime or about to commit crime. As community Leaders, when such issues are reported to us, we must show a light level of maturity in handling them in order not to fuel tensions instead of saving the situation.
I wish to further appeal that, we must be bold to expose our own when they engage in criminal activities. Most of these robbers or criminals takes refuge in our Masjids and Churches, where they gather information before attacking their victims. I have been informed that the Serikpere - Sombo road has witnessed the highest number of robbery cases in the District. I am hereby appealing to the leaders and people in communities along our roads, especially spots where these robbery usually take place, to help in mapping out strategies to deal with such menance. I wish to assure you all that, measures are being put in place to have a para-military patrol on the Nadowli - Wa road to ensure security and safety of the people and property. In spite of these occurrences, the Nadowli /Kaleo District is Generally peaceful, and it will remain so, or be improved upon.
As we seek for purification this day, let us pray for our children. As we glorify Allah this day, let us pray for the District. I am only but one person who has been selected to coordinate the thoughts and visions of all the people of the District. I wish to call on you all to bless me with Allah's guidance and wisdom. Give me your counsel and directions. Let us share ideas not discuss others. Let us grow together, from strength to strength, in a healthy community of Allah's people.
My doors are widely opened and you all are welcomed at anytime. Do not hesitate to call on me when need arises.
May Allah bless us all.
May Allah bless Nadowli /Kaleo District.
Assalaa mu alaykum wal jamiat.
Signed
Hon Kathrine Lankono
DCE, Nadowli /Kaleo District.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News