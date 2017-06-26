TOP STORIES
Akufo-Addo receives rousing welcome from Ghanaian community in Zambia
President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday touched down at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Zambia to begin his three-day state visit.
The President left for the southern African country at the invitation of its President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to hold talks with President Lungu aimed at deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of mutual benefit.
Speaking to Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey, President of an association that represents the Ghanaian community in the country, Dave Coker, said Nana Akufo-Addo’s visit is a joyous occasion for the community.
Dave Coker
“We’ve had Presidents from Ghana wanting to come here but they never come. So we are very happy today because we want to celebrate the President’s victory [in the 2016] elections,” he said.
Vice President of the association, Richard Kwadwo Mensah, also lauded the Ghana mission in the country for addressing their concerns.
Key among concerns of Ghanaians living in the country is the desire of Ghanaian teachers to return home.
Whiles in Zambia, the President will visit Ndola, a city in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province, where he will be the Special Guest of Honour at the 53rd Zambia International Trade Fair.
He will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, theMinister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley AyorkorBotchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.
President Akufo-Addo and his delegation will arrive in Ghana on Thursday, 29th June 2017.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
