Desist From Galamsey....Sunyani Omanhene Tells Muslims
The Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II,has urged Muslims youth to desists from having keen interest in illegal mining (galamsey)as its destroys natural vegetation.
He said sunyani traditional council is totally against illegal mining (galamsey) and they support any actions that President Nana Addo will takes on it.
The Omanhene addressing Muslims at the Sunyani Correlation park to mark this year’s Eid-al-Fitr celebration on Monday June 26, he said “Sunyani is peace oriented so let’s all continue to protect it and build unity among ourselves. Never over jubilate and engage yourselves in deviant behaviors like smoking and drinking which could end you up in jail or death, he added
He congratulated all Muslims for the successful fasting and prayers they had and thanked them for the prayers uttered on the life of sunyani.
Brong Ahafo regional minister Hon. Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh also commended all Muslims for the victorious thirty (30) days fasting and prayers and told them that their prayers before and after the elections is appreciated by the government that is why it has implemented the Inner cities and Zongo development fund which was assured by president Nana Akuffo Addo in his campaign messages.
He said Zongo communities now have their own ministry to show that they are recognized in their government.
The minister said government has released an amount of GHC219m in the first budget made to start the projects "Hon. Boniface Abubakar Sadiq is currently working on it to ensure all zongo communities in the country receives its quota" he added.
"I believe that next year’s Zongo fund would be larger than this year’s and it will be focusing on schools, clearing of refuse dumps, construction of gutters, roads and others depending on what the community wants" he stated.
Meanwhile regional chief imam Sheik Alhaji Abdul Kadri Omaln expressed his profound gratitude to Allah and the government officials and Nananom for their commemoration.
Sheik said Eid Ul-Fitr is a very big blessing celebration as mandated by Mohammed and added that Allah has cleans all Muslims and have strengthened and renewed their faith hence they should portray such lives in all their endeavors being it at home, work, schools and many other places.
“Ghana will never be destroyed even if all other countries would, since the leaders always engage believers in their governance” he stated
He added that the inner city and Zongo ministry created by Nana Addo led government is an expressed that Zongo communities are recognized in governances.
The occasion was graced by Nana Takyi Abbiam (Sunyani Dwantoahene)who speaks on behalf of Omanhen of Sunyani, Nana Bosoma Asor-Nkrawiri II, Hon. Evelyn Kumi Racharson,Sunyani MCE, Hon Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh,MP Sunyani East, regional police commander and among others.
