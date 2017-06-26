TOP STORIES
acting is better than waiting.By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Live NSMQ17: Prempeh gets perfect score in R3 as Mfantsipim continues imperfect start
Prempeh College, arguably the most feared team at this stage of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz, is keeping two-time champion Mfantsipim at bay in this semi-final clash at the University of Ghana.
After the end of The Problem of the Day (Third Round) Prempeh College has established a 7-pt lead over rivals Mfantsipim. With 10 points at stake, Mawuli got 6 pts while Mfantsipim had 7. Prempeh College got a perfect score of 10.
End of Round 2
Prempeh College: 32
Mfantsipim School: 28
Mawuli School: 20
After Round 1, the three-time champion 11 pts apart from the Central regional powerhouse with 30pts to 19. Mfantsipim not only have to mind the gap but would also need to keep an eye on Mawuli SHS which is only one point away from them.
Prempeh College are here after a 82-43 humbling of the 2012 champion Ghana Secondary Technical School GSTS.
Mfantsipim won the contest by a 25 point-margin ahead of their closest competitor, Aggrey Memorial SHS.
The Ashanti regional powerhouse Prempeh College will be looking to revenge a 2016 quarter-final loss to Mfantsipim.
Mawuli SHS a top school from the Volta region got to this stage after defeating West Africa SHS and perhaps more importantly embarrassing Holy Child SHS.
Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News