Watch NMSQ17 Live: Prempeh, Mfantsipim, Mawuli clash in second Semi

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | General News

The second semi of the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz has proven a shocker.

Four-time winners, Prempeh College has locked horns with two-time winners Mfantsipim and Mawuli SHS.

Watch the live contest here:

