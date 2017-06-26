TOP STORIES
Christian youth urged to put ideas into action
Accra, June 25, GNA - Mr Benjamin Quaye, Member of the Storm Initiative of the International Central Gospel Church, Military Assembly, has urged the Christian youth to put into action their plans and ideas.
Mr Quaye noted that most Africans and Ghanaians were noted of concentrating more of talking than action, saying it was imperative to be action-oriented 'in our plans to succeed in life'.
He gave the advice during an empowerment conference in Accra on the theme: 'Jesus Arena; Living Your Potential.'
Mr Quaye said some people fail in life because they refused to actualise their thoughts and ideas and instead complain excessively which produced no results.
'If we really want to change the nation, then we need to be assertive and 'walk our talk' by adhering to what we say and intend to do', he added.
He said successful people did not complain a lot but saw challenges as opportunities to find solutions to them.
Mr Quaye said most Ghanaians fail to respect time 'because we think it is normal to be late for programmes'.
'To say you are a Christian is a step to Christianity but more importantly is to follow the virtues and values of Christianity which is lacking in most Christians'.
He said the parable of the talents gave a clear indication about the need for Christians to be productive with talents and potentials and not misuse them since it had a repercussion on lives.
Mr Quaye said God gave mankind life, gifts, ideas and potentials and it behoves all to utilise these values effectively to the benefit of the society.
He encouraged the youth not to give up in life but should be persistent and pray constantly until a change was effected in their lives.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, William Fiabu, GNA
