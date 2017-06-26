TOP STORIES
Dry season gardening should increase community cohesion - CIKOD
Lawra (U/W), June 26, GNA - Mr Daniel Banuoku, Deputy Director in charge of the Center for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development (CIKOD), has said the prime objective of the dry season gardening is to help increase community cohesion.
He said sometimes projects come to communities and because of wrong targeting and beneficiary selection process, the project ends up creating divisions among community members.
Mr Banuoku, speaking at a community stakeholders meeting in Lawra in the Lawra District of the Upper West Region, said this explained the need for the engagement of community members to discuss the criteria for selecting beneficiaries for the dry season gardening project.
He said the project was meant to support vulnerable persons in the communities hence the need for community members to develop their own criteria for vulnerability in their own local context.
Mr Banuoku said resilience is the ability of people, households, communities, countries and systems to mitigate, adapt to and recover from shocks in a manner that reduces chronic vulnerability and facilitates inclusive growth.
He said one prime shock contributing to chronic vulnerability in the dry land areas of the Sahel region of West Africa was the increased frequency of droughts.
This, Mr Banuoku said, has eroded resilience and increase chronic food and nutrition insecurity for households, adding that families survived this by adopting negative cropping mechanisms such as taking on more debt, reducing daily meals and selling of assets.
He said this drove households into a state of resilience deficit, adding that among the prime stresses people and communities face was the fact that traditional farming practices could no longer sustain livelihoods in the dry lands.
Mr Banuoku said this was due to an interconnected series of factors including increased pressure of human population and animals on the land and farmers reducing the traditional practice of fallowing for 10 - 20 years that had historically maintained soil fertility.
Other factors include declining soil fertility leading to declining food production and incomes, he said.
Mr Banuoku said the vicious cycle was exacerbated as farmers need to expand their areas of cultivation to maintain basic production levels.
Additionally, he said, many households use dwindling sources of organic matter such as crop residue, stalks or dung for household fuel rather than to improve soil fertility or feed livestock.
The project, which was developed by HELVETAS Swiss Intercooperation (HIS), is being implemented by the Centre for Indigenous Knowledge and Organisational Development across 45 villages in 8 communities in the two districts with partnership from Groundswell International (GSI).
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
