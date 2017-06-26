modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Muslims asked to forbid evil

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Winneba (C/R) June 26, GNA - Alhaji Labaran Barrey, an elder in the Effutu Zongo Community, has urged Muslims to forbid evil and do good in order to merit the numerous rewards and blessings of Allah, during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said Ramadan continued to remain a holy period in Islam, hence the need for Muslims to be totally reformed by ensuing that they eschewed all acts of immorality.

Alhaji Barrey made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency after a special prayers were said at his residence in Winneba to end the 30 days the Ramadan.

He thanked Allah for guiding them through the period and expressed the hope that He would continue to guide, protect and to shower His blessings on them and the country's as a whole.

Alhaji Huudu Osman who led the prayers advised Muslims especially the youth to commemorate the end of 30-day fasting in self-control.

Prayers were said for peace and tranquillity to exist in the country.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

2 hours ago

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

quot-img-1There is no HISTORY without a STORY

By: SA Sarkodie quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line