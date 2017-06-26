TOP STORIES
Muslims asked to forbid evil
Winneba (C/R) June 26, GNA - Alhaji Labaran Barrey, an elder in the Effutu Zongo Community, has urged Muslims to forbid evil and do good in order to merit the numerous rewards and blessings of Allah, during the holy month of Ramadan.
He said Ramadan continued to remain a holy period in Islam, hence the need for Muslims to be totally reformed by ensuing that they eschewed all acts of immorality.
Alhaji Barrey made the call in an interview with Ghana News Agency after a special prayers were said at his residence in Winneba to end the 30 days the Ramadan.
He thanked Allah for guiding them through the period and expressed the hope that He would continue to guide, protect and to shower His blessings on them and the country's as a whole.
Alhaji Huudu Osman who led the prayers advised Muslims especially the youth to commemorate the end of 30-day fasting in self-control.
Prayers were said for peace and tranquillity to exist in the country.
GNA
