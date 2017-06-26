TOP STORIES
FAILURE TO DELIVERING ON PROMISES USUALLY LEADS TO MAKING UNTRUE PRONOUNCEMENTS TO SOLIDIFY POLITICAL AND INTELLECTUAL DISHONESTY TO THE PEOPLE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Small scale miner in court for assaulting lover
Tarkwa (W/R), June 26, GNA - A small scale miner, Quashie Dzumako, has appeared before the Tarkwa Circuit Court for unlawfully causing harm to his lover Sabina Aba Arthur.
The accused person denied the offense and the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew granted him bail in the sum of GHÈ¼4,000.00 to reappear on July 5.
Prosecuting Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman said both the accused and the complainant who is a business woman reside at Bonsaso Number two in the Tarkwa Nsueam constituency.
She said on May 28, around 2130 hours, the accused who bought a half piece of cloth decided to surprise the complaint with it as a gift.
Chief Inspector Anaman said Quashie went and stood in a plantain farm close to Sabina's house and asked her to come over.
She said when the complainant went out, Quashie presented the half piece of cloth to her but she refused to accept it and this infuriated him and he asked Sabina to refund all the monies he had given her.
Chief inspector Anaman said the accused then pounced on Sabina and beat her merciless until she became unconscious and he fled the scene.
The matter was reported to the police and they issued the complainant with a police medical form to attend hospital for examination.
Chief Inspector Anaman said on May 29 at 0300 hrs the youth in Bonsaso Number two apprehended Quashie from his hideout and handed him over to the police.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News