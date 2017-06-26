TOP STORIES
MOBA '04 refurbishes Mfantsipim School infirmary
Cape Coast, June 26, GNA - The 2004 Year Group (MOBA 04) of the Mfantsipim School on Saturday performed a ceremony to officially hand over the refurbished school infirmary to their alma mater.
The facility, which was in a bad shape due to years of neglect, had been given a complete face-lift through the group's internally generated funds.
The five-bed capacity infirmary had been upgraded to a 24-bed ultra-modern facility to include a pharmacy, kitchenet, staff-inner room, three washrooms, a consulting room, store room and an office each for the Dispensary Prefect (DP) and the Senior House Master.
Currently, the facility is managed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) with assistance from the School's Dispensary Department (SDD).
MOBA 2004 also stuffed the facility with quantities of edibles, medical consumables and equipment including blood pressure apparatus, glucometers, 50 strips of glocometres, digital weighting scales and digital thermometers.
Addressing a durbar to inaugurate the health facility, Mr Manfred Oduro, Headmaster of the School, praised the group for their initiative saying it is refreshing that they had given back to their alma mater.
The elated Headmaster pledged to maintain the edifice to deliver its intended purposes and called on corporate bodies and philanthropists to support the running of the school.
He said with the expansion of the facility, its services would also be extended to cover residents in the neighbouring communities and other schools within the Cape Coast Metropolis.
The Headmaster said the facility will be further upgraded to a full hospital to adequately respond to the health needs of all students.
Mr Samuel Menyah Ansah Kessedu, Chairman of (MOBA '04) Project Committee, expressed confidence that the gesture would inspire others to improve the academic environment and health of students in the school.
He appealed to the school authorities to regularly maintain the edifice and its contents to serve its intended purpose.
Later, members of the group took turns to address the students on a wide range of topics and counselled them to adopt morally upright lives to become responsible adults.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA
