Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Natoa Micro Finance opens new branch in Cape Coast
Cape Coast, June 26, GNA - As part of its strategy to draw closer to its stakeholders and clients, Natoa Micro-finance Services Limited has opened a new branch at Cape Coast.
The Cape Coast branch is the second in the Central Region after Mankessim while another branch is expected to be opened in Takoradi in the coming days.
Speaking at the opening, Dr Ato Ahenful, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Natoa Micro-finance, said the vision of the company is to become a universal bank to offer good financial support to cushion individuals and businesses.
He said the company reaches out to petty and small scale businesses which needed loans to expand their businesses.
Dr Ahenful said the company was a deposit finance company regulated by the Bank of Ghana and as such it is imperative for them to meet the expectation of clients.
He said it had over GH¢ 5 million in capital and assured clients of enough resources to embark on its business activities adding that 'we are not in to exploit anybody'.
Dr Ahenful said the Cape Coast branch would offer clients common banking services and as such they would also expect stakeholders to have full trust in them as the company has come to stay.
He urged individuals, business and other entities to come on board and do business with them as they would be sure to have flexible loan terms, secured investments and deposit services.
Aside normal universal banking services, Natoa provides special savings accounts, mobile money and e-banking and a business advisory unit with consultants to offer expert advice to customers.
Mr Stephen Osei Tutu, Cape Coast Branch Manager of the Zenith bank, in a fraternal message urged the public to do business with Natoa because they existed to provide good, reliable and satisfactory services to their clients.
He urged customers to pay back loans that they would take to enable the company stay in business.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
