Zongo communities will benefit from Development Fund

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Ho, June 26, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has reassured the Muslim community in Ho of government's commitment to ensure that "zongos" benefitted from all packages in the "Zongo Development Fund."

He urged them to continue to pray for government to succeed in its quest to improve the economy of the country.

Dr Letsa said this during an address to Muslims at this year's Eid Ul-Fitr celebration in Ho.

He said the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development has started working towards developing zongo communities and called for the support of all.

Dr Letsa presented bags of rice, soft drinks and cartons of cooking oil towards the celebration.

Imam Alfa Anas, the Regional Chief Imam, called on Muslims to remain prayerful after the Ramadan and be role models in the communities

