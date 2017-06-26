TOP STORIES
IF YOU WANT SOMETHING YOU´VE NEVER HAD, THEN YOU´ VE GOT TO DO SOMETHING YOU ´VE NEVER DONEBy: akoaso HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Zongo communities will benefit from Development Fund
Ho, June 26, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has reassured the Muslim community in Ho of government's commitment to ensure that "zongos" benefitted from all packages in the "Zongo Development Fund."
He urged them to continue to pray for government to succeed in its quest to improve the economy of the country.
Dr Letsa said this during an address to Muslims at this year's Eid Ul-Fitr celebration in Ho.
He said the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development has started working towards developing zongo communities and called for the support of all.
Dr Letsa presented bags of rice, soft drinks and cartons of cooking oil towards the celebration.
Imam Alfa Anas, the Regional Chief Imam, called on Muslims to remain prayerful after the Ramadan and be role models in the communities
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News