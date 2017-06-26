TOP STORIES
In a little way, you can change the world.By: Quansah Stephen
Weija-Gbawe Constituency Holds Peaceful Delegates Conference
Weija-Gbawe constituency has held its maiden delegates conference under the able stewardship of Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, The Member of Parliament for the constituency.
The conference which was held on Sunday June 25, 2017 was heavily attended by all delegates drawn from 14 electoral areas across the constituency.
The conference was held in fulfillment of the party’s convention as part of its constitutional requirement to organize annual delegates conference throughout the country to discuss issues of the party. The conference was graced by the rank and file of the party at the constituency level.
The Member of Parliament took the centre stage to addres delegates and all those had gathered at the conference. In her speech, she welcomed all present to the conference and reiterated the purpose of the conference in clear language.
She appreciated the efforts of delegates and party members who worked tirelessly to get her and His Excellency Nana Addo Akufo-Addo elected as Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and the President of the Republic of Ghana respectively. She added that, their efforts cannot be repaid in monetary times.
At the conference, the illustrious and smart looking Honourable Member, who doubles as Deputy Minister of Health under His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regime, recounted what she has done over the short period she is elected to represent the constituency in Parliament.
According to her, among other things, she has donated 195 dual desks at the cost of GHC50, 000 to Oblogo M/A 2&3 Basic School to save the school which was in dying need of furniture in the form of desks to facilitate teaching and learning.
She also donated furniture set at the cost of GHC5,000 to Gbawe Police Station which will be commissioned and handed over to Ghana Police Service for use soon.
As part of her support to education in her constituency, she supplied Mathematical Sets to final year students who wrote the just ended BECE. In all a total of 1,500 students from both Public and Private Basic Schools benefited from the donation. She added that, she toured all WAEC centres used during the BECE in her constituency.
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, informed delegates that, she was able to organize a Physical Therapy Health Screening in collaboration with Georgia Fox University for constituents. The health screening was attended by 500 men and women from various communities in the constituency.
On the area of jobs, she stated unequivocally that, several people have been recruited, while others are pending to be recruited into the National Security. She added that, she has sent job application letters of party members and constituents to various government departments, agencies and ministries for them to be employed soon.
However, in her final statement, she stated without mincing words that, she supported her Moslem brothers and sisters in the constituency during the month of Ramadan with some assorted items to enable them have a successful Sawm. She hinted that, she has some other activities to perform to make Eid-Ul-Fitr a success in her constituency.
The MP, a Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah called on all delegates, party members and constituents to rally behind her to deliver on all promises made to the good people of the constituency.
