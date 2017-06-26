TOP STORIES
Asamoah Gyan's Revelation About Working With Spiritual Fortitude Misinterpreted— Spiritualist
Eversince legendary Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan made the shocking revelation that he works with spiritual fortitude, admitting that he consults mallams as well as pastors before playing football matches,many dissentient meanings from most people across Africa have been entangled with it.
One of the such dissentient meanings is that, upon what he(Gyan) said, he has affixed the fact that he truly sacrificed Castro whose whereabout is yet to be discovered after disappearing with his girlfriend Janet Bandu since they went on jet skiing on the estuary of the Volta Lake to fortify a contract he got in China.
But speaking in a one on one interview with Rossy of Razzonline.com,well versed spiritualist,Spiritus explained that there is nothing amiss with what Gyan said hence the latter has been misinterpreted:
“Well ,I think we all have our own ways ,our own understanding but I don’t think Asamoah Gyan meant any thing bad..what he was trying to say is that our society is full of negative eyes..people who wants to pull you down ;I call them PHD hahaha..so he was trying to say that usually you need prayers so that those negative access can not affect you".
Explaining what a spirit is,Spiritus delineated to Rossy that,” Spirit is something that is part of an element; so there are four elements that is Water,fire,air and solid…These four elements all have a nature of spirits attracted to it.so the fire one is called salamanders.
He explained extensively that,”spirits are beings which also have its own world…they also have their laws and their ways, but to humans because we don’t understand how they operate we take them as gods,or as deities or as certain higher beings…obviously we all know we have a higher being which is the God that we all worship which is the Holy Spirit but that is far different from what we talking now; what we saying is the existence of spirits and what they do in their own world as humans but are invisible to the naked eye..obviously there are bad spirits and good spirits..positive spirits are what we call angelic and then some plannetic spirits are also very good".
Known in real life Nana Kwadwo Obiri-Yeboah, Spiritus,a lartin word which literally means Air hails from Konongo in the Asante Akyim district.His dream of becoming a renowned spiritualist started when he was a child.His curiosity as a child made him go deeper to learn much about spirits.
Spiritus,then enrolled in a school about spirits where he acquired his PHD in prometheology at university of Virginia(USA), based on that, he got much more insight about spirits.
He is currently the CEO of Spiritus institute at Dansoman in Accra around the Avie Maria School where he helps people to get more understanding about the spiritual side of things by finding a solution to their spiritual problems.
