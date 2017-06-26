TOP STORIES
Read Ghana Foundation Congratulates Ghanaian Muslims
On behalf of the entire managerial team of Read Ghana Foundation,we wish to congratulate our gallant Muslim brothers and sisters throughout the entire country who have successfully completed their 30 days journey of Ramadan.
Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr,also known as the festival of breaking of the fast.
“Eid al-Fitr we must say is one of the most important religious holidays for all the Muslim communities because it marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
We believe that,it is the very best time to give thanks to Almighty Allah for the spiritual growth and the many numerous blessings received throughout the holy month by our Muslim brothers and sisters throughout Ghana.
We are of the firm believe that,this blessing will go a long way to positively affect even Non-Muslims in Ghana as well .
On this occasion as family and friends are joined in the spirit of unity and will gather to attend special morning prayers,exchange greetings and gifts,experience,share a celebratory meal and give generously to others especially those less fortunate ones in society.
As a foundation we do recognize the invaluable contributions in diverse ways the Muslim community makes to keep our national fabric strong at all times.
On behalf of Read Ghana Foundation,we extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr.
Eid al-Fitr encourages Muslims to show compassion toward those living in poverty.
We will like to urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to use this celebration once again to reflect on issues concerning education in our country Ghana,especially issues relating to inability of pupils to Read.
The Muslim parents must cultivate and inculcate the culture of reading and love for books among their children especially at tender ages.Buy books for their children and teach them how to read.
It is a common knowledge that,large proportion of our Ghanaian school pupils cannot read either in L1 or L2 and yet it is generally agreed that,reading guarantees general learning.
Unfortunately,the child who cannot read is not likely to do well in other subjects requiring reading.
Currently in our country Ghana it is a known fact that,most pupils do not benefit from lessons taught at school because they cannot read.
Reading must be considered as a service tool and this even makes Pupils inability to read a serious matter.
A child who reads will grow to become an adult who thinks.
So we urge the Muslim community to get up in addressing this concern among their children.
May the blessings of Almighty Allah give us all good health and prosperity,brightens the days ahead and may His supernatural joy,peace and laughter fill our hearts and minds as a country.
May He answer all our prayer requests.
Kul 'am wa enta bi-Khair!
Ramadan Mubarak!!
God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.
Signed:
Mathias Tulasi
Executive Director/Founder
0200255295
Hon Dela Borluvie
Deputy Executive Director
0206082644
Rose Letsu
Executive Secretary
0245028527
